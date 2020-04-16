Transfer news, rumors: Real Madrid, Barcelona after N'Golo Kante; Chucky Lozano gaining Premier League buzz

We're used to seeing Barcelona and Real Madrid battle on the pitch in El Clasico, but they might have to do the same off pitch in order to land a prized midfielder. Meanwhile, arguably the top Mexican player could be on his way to the Premier League. We have that and plenty of more rumors around the world of soccer for you on Thursday:

Barcelona, Real Madrid after Kante

Reports out of Spain say both Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen to sign Chelsea's superstar defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante. The World Cup-winning tackling machine became a star during Leicester City's improbable Premier League-winning season in 2016 and could be the answer to the defensive midfields of both clubs, neither of which lack much quality.

Barcelona is in the hunt for a midfielder to be their No. 5 according to Mundo Deportivo, while AS reports that Real Madrid wants to find competition for Casemiro.

The expectation would be for Chelsea to do what they can to hang on Kante, but the intrigue of joining two of the biggest clubs in the world has to be seen as enticing for the France international.

Everton after Lille defender

For those that haven't paid close attention to Ligue 1, Lille has quite the bit of talent even after Nicolas Pepe moved to Arsenal. Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes is one of them. Everton has made progress in signing him and are confident in securing his services, according to The Guardian.

The 22-year-old defender started his career at Avai and has exploded onto the scene in France with his ability in the air, physical play and well-timed tackles.

The fee would reportedly be in the region of $37 million, with the Liverpool-based club reportedly feeling like they've won the race to sign him.

Lozano to the Premier League?

Things just haven't gone smoothly at Napoli for Mexico international Hirving Lozano, and the former Pachuca man may now be on his way to West Ham United in search of playing time, according to various reports in Italy. The talented winger has played in just 16 league games for Napoli this season after his move from PSV, with West Ham eager to bring him.

Lozano had 40 goals in his last two full seasons in the Netherlands but has scored just three times in 23 games for the Serie A side in all competition.

If West Ham moves on from Felipe Anderson, Lozano could slide into his place as a left winger who has the versatility to play as striker or move to the other wing.