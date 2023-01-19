What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. With Yann Sommer set to join Bayern Munich from Borussia Monchengladbach, we look at how both teams and the player win in this deal -- a rare piece of truly good winter business -- as well as the knock-on impact it will have for Montpellier HSC and even AS Monaco. We also keep you abreast of the latest transfer movements in Europe and beyond.

Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich

The Switzerland international is expected to make his move to Bavaria official this Thursday after completing his medical. Sommer's move lands Borussia Monchengladbach at least $8.5 million with the potential to top $10 million which is superb business considering that his contract was expiring this summer. In the 34-year-old goalkeeper, Bayern get a consistent and experienced shot-stopper who will fit in immediately. Realistically, he still has a few years left at a high level and his contract until the summer of 2025 reflects that he is not simply an emergency acquisition. Sommer's fee is substantial given his situation and age, but also relatively low considering what is usually paid for players of his proven quality. The Swiss himself gets to challenge himself at an elite club where he could realistically keep the injured Manuel Neuer out beyond the second half of this season which is now his as an undisputed starter. Also, Bayern's UEFA Champions League chances immediately look better for signing Sommer instead of a six-month solution.

Jonas Omlin to replace Sommer at Borussia Monchengladbach

Sommer's replacement at BORUSSIA-PARK will be his compatriot and international positional rival who arrives from Montpellier in France's Ligue 1. Gladbach are getting arguably the best possible fee they could have imagined for a 34-year-old on an expiring contract. The Sommer deal secures them Omlin who boasts a similar profile but is crucially five years younger and the move comes at a time when Montpellier are looking to cash in on some of their talents. Omlin will get the chance to play out his prime years with an ambitious club looking to break back into European contention and Die Fohlen now need not worry about losing Sommer for free or sourcing a cost-effective replacement without that transfer money.

Benjamin Lecomte set for Montpellier HSC move

In order to replace Omlin, La Paillade could turn to one of their former players given his struggles with Monaco of late. Lecomte is currently on loan with RCD Espanyol after Alexander Nubel's arrival on a long-term loan from Bayern where he could yet be the long-term replacement for both Sommer and Neuer. If Montpellier can beat another of Lecomte's former clubs -- FC Lorient -- to his signature, they will be getting a senior, established performer who knows the club and is up to the challenge of keeping the club in the French topflight. Lecomte himself can relaunch his career with a few good years left in a stable environment in an opportunity created by the business chain created by Bayern and Nubel who will stay in the principality -- for now.

There is little to no adaptation needed by the three with Lecomte arguably the most in need of regular minutes given his recent struggles in Spain. However, overall, it feels like Bayern and Sommer, Gladbach and Omlin, as well as Montpellier and Lecomte, could all could out of this as winners. What is not to like?

Moves on the verge of happening: Depay to Atletico and more

Memphis Depay to Atleti

The Netherlands international is on his way to Madrid to join Atletico Madrid for around $5 million after undergoing his medical. After Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann, Depay is the next Barcelona player to swap Catalonia for the capital.

Dango Ouattara to the Premier League

Bournemouth are immediately tapping into Lorient's talent base by moving for the Burkina Faso international in a deal that could work out at around $30 million. The 20-year-old is undergoing his Cherries medical on Thursday and should sign a contract until June 2028.

Leandro Trossard to Arsenal is getting close

According to CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have opened talks to bring in Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Hove Albion after the disappointment of missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea. The Belgium international is in advanced talks with an official offer ready and personal terms already agreed.

Danny Ings set for West Ham move

West Ham United are expected to complete the signing of Danny Ings from Aston Villa who have already brought in Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire, according to Sky Sports. The Hammers have offered nearly $15 million and Ings is now open to the move -- Thursday could be decisive in the deal.

Other moves to watch