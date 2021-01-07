West Ham striker Sebastien Haller is close to completing a $34million move to Dutch giants Ajax, sources have told CBS Sports.

Haller's departure may not be given the green light by West Ham until they can find an alternative forward to rival first-choice Michail Antonio, who has struggled with muscle injuries in recent years, but club and player believe now is the right time to part ways.

The move to Ajax will reunite the 26-year-old with Erik ten Hag, who managed him at Dutch side Utrecht between 2015 and 2017. The Eredivisie leaders are looking for an experienced striker to bridge the gap between veteran Klaas Jan-Huntelaar and youngster Lassina Traore with playmaker Dusan Tadic often functioning as a false nine in their current system. They hope that Haller could be that man.

The Ivory Coast international is set to travel to Amsterdam for a medical before finalising the terms on his move away from the Premier League, where has endured a frustrating 18 months after his club record $60million switch from Eintracht Frankfurt. At the time his signing was a statement of real backing for then-manager Manuel Pellegrini.

However for all the impressive moments Haller has enjoyed in a West Ham shirt he has struggled to consistently impress in the Premier League and should his departure go through he will leave the Hammers with a record of 14 goals in 53 appearances.

West Ham are also set to part ways with winger Robert Snodgrass, who is wanted by West Bromwich Albion boss Sam Allardyce as he battles to keep the Midlands side in the division. Scotland international Snodgrass has played just four minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

Whatever funds West Ham recoup for Haller and Snodgrass will go into backing David Moyes to find a replacement in the transfer market. The manager has had an impressive record in the transfer market since returning to the London Stadium for a second spell, securing Czech Republic internationals Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal for a combined $30million, the former having impressed on loan in the latter half of the 2019-20 season. Both are now established starters who have missed just 95 minutes of top flight action between them.

Such has been their success in the Czech market that it is perhaps little surprise they have found themselves linked with Sparta Prague's highly-rated 18-year-old striker Adam Hlozek as a potential alternative for Haller.