Transfer rumors, latest news: Philippe Coutinho linked to Arsenal and Tottenham; Wayne Rooney set for England return

The summer transfer window continues to heat up with teams finalizing their squads for the upcoming season in Europe, with MLS clubs aiming to get an edge during the second half of the season. CBS Sports takes you around the world with the biggest transfer rumors of the day, from South America to Europe and everywhere in between for Tuesday, August 6.

Wayne Rooney set to leave MLS

It's nearing the end for Wayne Rooney in America. Rooney's career in MLS will come to a close in December as the D.C. United star will return to England and join Derby County as a player-coach. The move was announced on Tuesday and is quite the blow for United, which is dealing with a potential exodus of players. Luciano Acosta could also leave on a free transfer if a contract extension is not agreed upon.

Rooney has 25 goals in 45 games for D.C. over two seasons and looks to have plenty left in the tank at age 33, but who can blame him for returning home? For somebody who has coaching aspirations, it's an opportunity that was too good to pass up. His time in MLS will be remembered as a positive one with a lot of great moments, and his team still has a chance to win MLS Cup in 2019.

Arsenal after Coutinho? Or maybe Tottenham?

Numerous European publications have linked Arsenal with Barcelona's out-of-favor winger Philippe Coutinho, but according to ESPNFC, it's Tottenham that wants him and not the Gunners. Coutinho is nothing more than a bench player at Barca now behind Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, so finding quality time on the pitch at this stage of his career is a must. A move to England would be intriguing for the former Liverpool star, though Tottenham makes more sense than Arsenal. The Gunners signed Nicolas Pepe to join Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, so his minutes could be limited there as well. At Tottenham, minutes would possibly be easier to come by as he aims to get his club career back on track.

Gunners defense takes a hit

It's probably a good thing that Arsenal doesn't appear after Coutinho, because attack is not the team's problem. The Gunners already have defensive issues, and they lost their best defender Tuesday in Laurent Koscielny. The veteran is joining French club Bordeaux, the club announced, after declining to go on tour to the U.S. with the Gunners. He made 353 appearances for the club since signing in 2010 and won the FA Cup three times. Now Arsenal has an even bigger hole in the back to fill with the transfer window closing on Thursday.

