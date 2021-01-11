Into the second week of the 2021 January transfer window and there are some notable transfer deals close to being done.

Moussa Dembele's move from Olympique Lyonnais to Atletico Madrid is expected to happen shortly while Olympique de Marseille are bringing in Pol Lirola from Fiorentina.

With big names being linked with moves all the time and plenty more business to be done, we continue to bring you the latest transfer rumors from Monday to Friday until the end of the month.

As always, do not miss transfer king and CBS insider Fabrizio Romano's weekly Here We Go column -- available every Monday.

Now to the latest rumors hot off the press.

Dembele to swap Lyon for Madrid

Lyon sporting director Juninho Pernambucano confirmed Moussa Dembele's desire to leave the Ligue 1 leaders this month when he spoke with Telefoot over the weekend.

The Brazilian admitted that the Frenchman has lost motivation at Groupama Stadium and believes that there is an agreement with Atletico.

"Moussa came to see me," said Juninho. "He thinks that this is the moment to change teams and that he has lost some of his motivation. This was unforeseen -- I like him a lot. Keeping somebody who does not want that sort of day-to-day intensity for the next five months is not idea, though. We are in talks with Atletico and I think that there is an agreement with Moussa."

The latest from our resident transfer guru Romano is that a loan deal with an option to buy is close with just the medical to worry about.

Dembele, 24, has scored just one goal from 16 appearances in Ligue 1 this season and has regularly been a substitute as Lyon lead the way in Le Championnat by one point with Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi and Tino Kadewere forming a prolific attacking trident with 27 goals collectively.

The former Celtic and Fulham man scored twice in a memorable 3-1 UEFA Champions League win over Manchester City in last season's quarterfinals -- played in Lisbon in August.

Marseille close on Fiorentina's Lirola

Another deal that should be completed early this week is the arrival of Pol Lirola at Stade Velodrome as Olympique de Marseille prepare to welcome him on loan with an option to buy.

The Spaniard is set to arrive in France until the end of the season with a price tag of around $15 million -- if OM want to exercise it -- as detailed by Romano.

Andre Villas-Boas' men need reinforcements after their form dipped towards the end of 2020 and into 2021 with two games in hand to really put themselves back in contention for the Ligue 1 title.

Lirola will become Marseille's third loanee, behind Mickael Cuisance and Leonardo Balerdi, all with options to buy.

An Alli, Eriksen, Paredes triangle?

Paris Saint-Germain have been a mainstay of this current transfer window with Mauricio Pochettino the new head coach at Parc des Princes and the French champions have been linked with the likes of Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

However, Pochettino's former Tottenham Hotspur players Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen have also been linked with a reunion with the Argentine and RMC Sport in France reckon that a three-way deal could be in the offing this month.

Reportedly, the unwanted Eriksen could return to Spurs from Inter Milan with Alli going to Paris and Leandro Paredes moving to Italy so that all three clubs benefit from a complicated bit of winter business.

Persuading the Argentina international to leave the French capital so soon after Pochettino's arrival is likely to be a tough task with the 26-year-old more settled in his current environment than either Alli or Eriksen because of their playing situations.

Also, PSG are unlikely to be too active this month with contract renewals for both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe of high importance with TF1 journalist Julien Maynard reporting that an initial extension offer to the Brazilian superstar is close.

Benevento could land Reynolds pre-Juventus

FC Dallas' Bryan Reynolds is attracting interest from Europe, but Italy's Serie A appears to be his most likely next destination with Juventus keen to add him to Weston McKennie to start an American contingent in Turin.

The Italian champions would not be able to register the 19-year-old for the remainder of this season and fellow top-flight outfit Benevento have appeared as the best short-term solution in order to get the full-back to Europe now to start adjusting to the environment.

As detailed by Romano, Benevento sporting director Pasquale Foggia has confirmed Stregoni interest, but a deal is not done yet.

Brighton leading Caicedo chase

Moises Caicedo of Independiente del Valle has been one of the stars of this transfer window so far and our Romano has reported an official offer from Brighton and Hove Albion of the Premier League which the Ecuador outfit are inclined to accept.

With personal terms yet to be agreed, another club could still swoop in for the 19-year-old midfielder -- it will not be Manchester United, though.

Upamecano chase heating up

RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano is a transfer window favorite and although he is almost certain to stay in Germany until the summer, numerous suitors are already looking to line him up with contact set to begin with his agent for the $51 million man.

Ozil and Sokratis decisions due as Nketiah stays with Arsenal

Arsenal are expected to be busy this month with Mesut Ozil wanted by Fenerbahce and Sokratis Papastathopoulos of interest to former club Genoa, but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is not counting on letting Eddie Nketiah go to West Ham United after the recent sale of Sebastien Haller.