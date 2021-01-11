Into the second week of the 2021 January transfer window and there are some notable transfer deals close to being done.
Moussa Dembele's move from Olympique Lyonnais to Atletico Madrid is expected to happen shortly while Olympique de Marseille are bringing in Pol Lirola from Fiorentina.
With big names being linked with moves all the time and plenty more business to be done, we continue to bring you the latest transfer rumors from Monday to Friday until the end of the month.
As always, do not miss transfer king and CBS insider Fabrizio Romano's weekly Here We Go column -- available every Monday.
Now to the latest rumors hot off the press.
Dembele to swap Lyon for Madrid
Lyon sporting director Juninho Pernambucano confirmed Moussa Dembele's desire to leave the Ligue 1 leaders this month when he spoke with Telefoot over the weekend.
The Brazilian admitted that the Frenchman has lost motivation at Groupama Stadium and believes that there is an agreement with Atletico.
"Moussa came to see me," said Juninho. "He thinks that this is the moment to change teams and that he has lost some of his motivation. This was unforeseen -- I like him a lot. Keeping somebody who does not want that sort of day-to-day intensity for the next five months is not idea, though. We are in talks with Atletico and I think that there is an agreement with Moussa."
The latest from our resident transfer guru Romano is that a loan deal with an option to buy is close with just the medical to worry about.
Atlético Madrid are one step away from signing Moussa Dembele from OL as Costa replacement. Agreement set to be completed loan with buy option.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2021
Personal terms agreed - medicals pending. After trying for Milik and Willian José, he’ll be the striker. Here we go soon. 🔴⚪️ #atleti https://t.co/4QUfKuC7lz
Dembele, 24, has scored just one goal from 16 appearances in Ligue 1 this season and has regularly been a substitute as Lyon lead the way in Le Championnat by one point with Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi and Tino Kadewere forming a prolific attacking trident with 27 goals collectively.
The former Celtic and Fulham man scored twice in a memorable 3-1 UEFA Champions League win over Manchester City in last season's quarterfinals -- played in Lisbon in August.
Marseille close on Fiorentina's Lirola
Another deal that should be completed early this week is the arrival of Pol Lirola at Stade Velodrome as Olympique de Marseille prepare to welcome him on loan with an option to buy.
The Spaniard is set to arrive in France until the end of the season with a price tag of around $15 million -- if OM want to exercise it -- as detailed by Romano.
Pol Lirola to OM from Fiorentina, here we go! He’ll join Olympique Marseille until the end of the season with buy option for €12m. Medicals tomorrow and then the deal will be announced. Confirmed. 🇫🇷 @SkySport #OM https://t.co/419rkjXL83— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2021
Andre Villas-Boas' men need reinforcements after their form dipped towards the end of 2020 and into 2021 with two games in hand to really put themselves back in contention for the Ligue 1 title.
Lirola will become Marseille's third loanee, behind Mickael Cuisance and Leonardo Balerdi, all with options to buy.
An Alli, Eriksen, Paredes triangle?
Paris Saint-Germain have been a mainstay of this current transfer window with Mauricio Pochettino the new head coach at Parc des Princes and the French champions have been linked with the likes of Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
However, Pochettino's former Tottenham Hotspur players Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen have also been linked with a reunion with the Argentine and RMC Sport in France reckon that a three-way deal could be in the offing this month.
Reportedly, the unwanted Eriksen could return to Spurs from Inter Milan with Alli going to Paris and Leandro Paredes moving to Italy so that all three clubs benefit from a complicated bit of winter business.
Persuading the Argentina international to leave the French capital so soon after Pochettino's arrival is likely to be a tough task with the 26-year-old more settled in his current environment than either Alli or Eriksen because of their playing situations.
INFO TELEFOOT- Le PSG va formuler une première offre de prolongation à Neymar, avec lequel les discussions ont débuté il y a plusieurs semaines— Téléfoot (@telefoot_TF1) January 10, 2021
Le club est optimiste car Neymar veut rester. Prolonger Neymar et Mbappé est la priorité absolue de Leonardo et du PSG (@JulienMaynard)
Also, PSG are unlikely to be too active this month with contract renewals for both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe of high importance with TF1 journalist Julien Maynard reporting that an initial extension offer to the Brazilian superstar is close.
Benevento could land Reynolds pre-Juventus
FC Dallas' Bryan Reynolds is attracting interest from Europe, but Italy's Serie A appears to be his most likely next destination with Juventus keen to add him to Weston McKennie to start an American contingent in Turin.
The Italian champions would not be able to register the 19-year-old for the remainder of this season and fellow top-flight outfit Benevento have appeared as the best short-term solution in order to get the full-back to Europe now to start adjusting to the environment.
Bryan Reynolds deal. Benevento sport director Pasquale Foggia just confirmed to Sky Sport: “We’re negotiating to sign him [with Juventus as next destination], but it’s not a done deal. We’re interested because Reynolds is real talent”. 🇺🇸 #transfers #MLS https://t.co/9f8DXxFVhx— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2021
As detailed by Romano, Benevento sporting director Pasquale Foggia has confirmed Stregoni interest, but a deal is not done yet.
Brighton leading Caicedo chase
Moises Caicedo of Independiente del Valle has been one of the stars of this transfer window so far and our Romano has reported an official offer from Brighton and Hove Albion of the Premier League which the Ecuador outfit are inclined to accept.
Brighton have submitted an official bid to sign Moises Caicedo. Independiente del Valle are open to accept - now it’s time for personal terms. The race is still on with other clubs interested. Manchester United won’t sign him. 🇪🇨 #BHAFC #Caicedo @JacobSteinberg https://t.co/x3lQF4jTaU— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2021
With personal terms yet to be agreed, another club could still swoop in for the 19-year-old midfielder -- it will not be Manchester United, though.
Upamecano chase heating up
RB Leipzig are not open to sell Dayot Upamecano in January. He’s expected to leave the club next summer - many clubs interested and set to open talks with his agent. The release clause value is €42m. ⛔️ #transfers #Leipzig— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2021
RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano is a transfer window favorite and although he is almost certain to stay in Germany until the summer, numerous suitors are already looking to line him up with contact set to begin with his agent for the $51 million man.
Ozil and Sokratis decisions due as Nketiah stays with Arsenal
Arteta about Mesut Özil: “There’s no update. We still have to try to find the right solution for the player and the club”. Fenerbahçe are pushing to sign him but the deal is not done yet.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 11, 2021
...and Rob Holding is set to sign a new contract with #afc, confirmed. ⚪️🔴 https://t.co/qH8IqXtkSa
Arsenal are expected to be busy this month with Mesut Ozil wanted by Fenerbahce and Sokratis Papastathopoulos of interest to former club Genoa, but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is not counting on letting Eddie Nketiah go to West Ham United after the recent sale of Sebastien Haller.
Genoa are pushing also in the last hours to sign Papastathopoulos, Arsenal hope to sell him immediatly as Özil to Fenerbahçe. 🔴— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2021
Genoa CEO Zarbano to Sky Sport: "Sokratis is an option, really good player - we still don't know if he'll arrive in the next few days". 🇬🇷 #AFC