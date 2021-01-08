The 2021 January transfer window is approaching the end of its first week of business and big moves area already being made as AFC Ajax completed the signing of Sebastien Haller from West Ham United for $34 million on Friday -- as reported by CBS Sports' James Benge.
With a number of other big names are attracting interest both in this window and ahead of potential summer moves, we bring you the latest transfer rumors on a daily basis this month.
Bonjour @HallerSeb 😍— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) January 8, 2021
Welcome our new striker in the comments!#CestSébastien
Manchester United pass on Moises Caicedo
After considering making a move for Ecuadorian teenage midfield sensation Moises Caicedo, Manchester United have decided they've brought in enough young players for one window and would rather look elsewhere for future transfer targets, according to CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.
Manchester United are now oriented *not* to sign Moises Caicedo. 🔴— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2021
He’s been scouted and Man Utd were in control of the situation because Moises’ dream was to join #mufc, but he’s not the priority. It was *never* a done deal.
‘Caicedo race’ is now on with many clubs involved.
With United out of the picture, a number of teams are interested in the promising young midfielder. Major League Soccer's Atlanta United have made a bid, but Romano reports that Caicedo prefers a move to Europe and if possible the Premier League. Our Luis Miguel Echegaray broke down what Caicedo's brings to the table here.
PSG eye City free agent Aguero
Mauricio Pochettino has been PSG head coach for less than a week and he has already been linked with a host of potential signings to overhaul his squad.
The likes of Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen and Tottenham Hotspur pair Dele Alli and Serge Aurier all played under the Argentine for Spurs and the Denmark and England internationals could move this month.
However, PSG's first order of business this month appears to be moving on unwanted players such as Julian Draxler with this summer's window of opportunity also of interest to sporting director Leonardo.
🔴 Selon Bruno Satin, la priorité de Pochettino serait de recruter Sergio Agüero en fin de saison #Mercato pic.twitter.com/JD3totyiap— Late Football Club (@LateFootClub) January 7, 2021
According to agent Bruno Satin, who played a role in Sergio Aguero's move from Atletico Madrid to Manchester City back in 2011, the 32-year-old Argentina international is of great interest to Pochettino and will be out of contract this summer.
City boss Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his desire to keep Aguero at Etihad Stadium, but the South American's knee problems have prevented him from featuring much this season as his deal runs down.
Satin claimed to Canal+'s Late Football Club that PSG are interested in adding Aguero to their squad after moving on the likes of Draxler this month -- if possible -- and that Mauro Icardi could return to Italy to create space for his compatriot in the Parisien squad.
🔝📝— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 8, 2021
Le @PSG_inside est heureux d’annoncer l’arrivée de Sekou Yansané. L’attaquant français a signé son premier contrat professionnel d’une durée de deux ans et demi, jusqu’au 30 juin 2023. ❤️💙
Sticking with PSG, the French champions have finally completed the signing of Sekou Yansane on professional terms from Dijon FCO -- a move that has been in the works for a few months.
Ozil on verge of Fenerbahce move
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has been one of the dominant names early in this winter transfer window and despite long-standing interest from Major League Soccer's DC United, it appears that Fenerbahce could be about to land the former Germany international.
Fenerbahçe are in talks to sign Mesut Özil by days - negotiations ongoing to find an agreement on his salary. Arsenal hope to sell Özil in the next days as Sokratis Papastathopoulos [Genoa and Fener in talks]. 🟡🔵🇹🇷 #afc #ozil https://t.co/VhhkvwGiTP— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2021
The Turkish giants and Arsenal are working towards doing a deal over the next few days with talks currently on between Fener and Ozil's representative Dr Erkut Sogut to agree on his wages, Romano reports.
Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc about Brandt-Arsenal rumours: “There is nothing on the table at the moment. We can’t do anything about rumours that are constantly being spread that simply don't reflect the truth. There’s currently no interest”. ⛔️ #AFC @swearimnotpaul— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2021
The Gunners hope to sell Ozil and fellow unwanted figure Sokratis Papastathopoulos shortly with Shkodran Mustafi another candidate to follow Sead Kolasinac through the exit door and possibly fund a new arrival with Borussia Dortmund denying Julian Brandt links.
Erol Bulut, Fenerbahçe manager: “Mesut Özil's situation will become clear in the coming days. Mesut’s name is very common. It is not possible for me to make a comment before he comes”. 🇹🇷 #Fener #AFC @ZRAFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2021
"Ozil's situation will become clear in the coming days," said Fener coach Erol Bulut when asked about a possible move. "Mesut's name is very common. It is not possible for me to make a comment before he comes."
Monchengladbach steal march on Milan for Kone
Borussia Monchengladbach have come in strong at the last minute to snatch Toulouse midfielder Manu Kone from AC Milan.
Borussia Mönchengladbach are one step away from signing ‘Manu’ Kone from Toulouse, confirmed.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2021
€9m bid set to be accepted and personal terms agreed. AC Milan were offering €5m+add ons. Last details and the deal will be done with ‘Gladbach. 🔴🇩🇪 #transfers
The Italians had been hoping to land the 19-year-old along with Mohamed Simakan from RC Strasbourg Alsace, but the Germans' offer of around $11 million was superior to Milan's $6 million plus add-ons.
With personal details agreed, Kone should join Monchengladbach shortly.
Dembele not keen on replacing Haller for West Ham
With Haller now an Ajax player, West Ham will be looking to replace him in their squad but one of the men they targeted to replace him -- Olympique Lyonnais' Moussa Dembele -- does not want to move to London Stadium.
According to Goal France, the 24-year-old Frenchman is not keen on the switch but could see himself leaving OL this month with Atletico Madrid also interested.
Kubo ends Villarreal loan to join Getafe
Takefusa Kubo has ended his Villarreal nightmare and joined Getafe on loan until the end of the season. The Japan international was not starting matches regularly under Unai Emery and had a two-year loan agreement with the Yellow Submarine. Kubo, 19, is on loan from Real Madrid and should be joined shortly by Barcelona's Carles Alena -- another loan signing.
📢 OFICIAL | Takefusa Kubo nuevo futbolista del Getafe C.F.— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 8, 2021
¡Bienvenido a la familia azulona! 🥳#KuboAzulon pic.twitter.com/UYhIzw1KDw