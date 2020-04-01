Transfer rumors: Manchester United, Real Madrid will enter Erling Haaland sweepstakes if he leaves Dortmund

All Erling Haaland does is score goals, and before long he could be doing it at either Old Trafford or the Santiago Bernabeu if he chooses to leave Germany. That's because Manchester United is preparing to battle Real Madrid for the young Borussia Dortmund star, according to ESPN.

Haaland was linked with a move to United in January but declined a Premier League move, and instead decided to go from Red Bull Salzburg to Dortmund. The 19-year-old had 28 goals in just half a season for Salzburg, nearly getting his team out of the group of death in the Champions League. He's continued his unbelievable form since joining Dortmund in January, scoring 12 times in 11 games.

Both Real Madrid and Manchester United are in need of a top-tier striker for the future after neither sides have properly upgraded the position. Karim Benzema has been solid for Real this season, but he's 32 years old and there isn't much behind him on the roster. Manchester United didn't even have a true No. 9 on their squad for the first half of the season after not replacing Romelu Lukaku. The Red Devils did sign Odion Ighalo in January on loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua. Haaland was actually born in Leeds, England, just an hour outside of Manchester. His father, Alf-Inge Haaland, played for Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City in the '90s and early 2000s.

Dortmund is obviously going to want to hold onto Haaland as long as it can. The more goals he scores, the more his price will go up. He just joined in January, so it would be a tough blow to lose him in the summer, especially for a club eyeing trophies.

Haaland and the Norwegian national team are in the UEFA Euro 2020 playoffs that were set for March but had to be postponed. Dortmund would ideally keep him through next season, see him tear it up at Euro in the summer of 2021 and then see his price skyrocket further.

One would expect Haaland to play for Dortmund for more than just half a season, but if Real Madrid or United are willing to pay the price, he very well could be using a different jersey come the 2020-21 season.