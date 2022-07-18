What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich and Juventus have agreed to a fee for the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt while Paulo Dybala is expected to join AS Roma as free transfer. Elsewhere, West Ham United are working to sign Armando Broja from Chelsea while both Inter Milan and Juventus are in the race for Gleison Bremer from Torino.

Let's get to latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Bayern on the verge of landing de Ligt

It's just a matter of time before de Ligt is officially introduced as a new Bayern Munich player. The Dutch defender will sign a contract until 2027 while the two clubs agreed on an approximate €80 million fee, with add-ons included. The German club wanted to sign the defender and reached an agreement after a long negotiation period. The player is expected to travel to the United States where the team is currently training before the beginning of the season.

Dybala to join AS Roma

Paulo Dybala has agreed to join Jose Mourinho at AS Roma on a three-year deal that will keep him in the capital of Italy until summer 2025. Talks accelerated in the past week as the club submitted a three-year offer to Dybala's agent for approximately €6 million net per year, add-ons included. Dybala will undergo medical tests as a new AS Roma player in Portugal, where he flew on Monday morning on the private jet of the American club owner Dan Friedkin.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Napoli still hoping to sign Kim

Napoli are still working a replacement for Kalidou Kouliably, who was announced as a new Chelsea player over the weekend. The club has already reached an agreement for the transfer of Leo Skiri Østigård from Brighton ,but Luciano Spalletti's side is also determined to sign Fenerbahce's defender Kim Min-jae. The player agreed to join Rennes last week, but Napoli didn't give up and worked to change his mind in the past days. Key hours ahead.

West Ham in talks for Broja

West Ham are close to signing Armando Broja from Chelsea. Talks are progressing between the clubs, with West Ham insisting for a permanent deal. Chelsea will decide in the near fuure what to do with their young striker. This signing would probably impact West Ham's chances of landing Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca, who they were in talks with last week.

Inter and Juventus want Bremer

Crucial hours ahead for the future of Gleison Bremer. Inter Milan and Juventus both have the Torino player on their wish list and on Monday, the Nerazzurri will meet his agent to discuss a possible move after personal terms were already agreed upon. Inter will meet with Torino as well and will offer a final bid for approximately €30 million, plus add-ons. Juventus are targeting him as well, especially after that the club sold de Ligt to Bayern Munich.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Tottenham open to loan Tanganga to AC Milan

AC Milan are working to sign Japhet Tanganga on loan from Tottenham. The two clubs have started to talk about a possible move after the player was not fully included in Antonio Conte's project at Spurs. Tanganga might join Fikayo Tomori and play Serie A soccer next year.

Keeper punts

Your daily quick hitters.