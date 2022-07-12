What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Leeds United and Barcelona are now closing in on a transfer fee agreement for Raphinha while Chelsea have opened talks to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli. Meanwhile, Juventus are in talks to sign Nicolò Zaniolo from AS Roma and Jose Mourinho is contemplating on giving free agent Paulo Dybala a chance to replace him.

Let's get to latest:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Raphinha close to joining FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have finally officially submitted the bid to sign Raphinha from Leeds United and the English side appears ready to accept the current conditions, CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano reports. The deal should be around €58 million, plus add-ons that could reach a total fee of €68 million. The deal is at the final stages and will be completed once Barcelona are ready to register new players. Personal terms were agreed already upon a few weeks ago. Despite Chelsea's interest, the Brazilian player seems destined to become a new Barcelona player.

Chelsea finally agree on fee for Slonina

This should finally be the key week for the future of Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement to sign the 18-year-old American shot-stopper after talks between the MLS side and new club owner and current interim director Todd Boehly, who is taking care of transfer businesses. The deal would be worth €10 million, plus add-ons, with the player who is likely to stay at his current club on loan until the end of the season.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Chelsea eye Koulibaly as center back

With Matthijs de Ligt getting closer to joining Bayern Munich, Chelsea are looking elsewhere to sign at least one center back in the summer. One of the targeted names on their list is Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli. The defender's contract with the Italian side expires in the summer of 2023, which has sparked interest from multiple European clubs such as Juventus and FC Barcelona. Chelsea have opened talks to sign him as reports suggest that he might sign a three-years deal with the English side.

AC Milan confident in race for Charles De Ketelaere

AC Milan are growing confident in their race to sign Charles de Ketelaere. The 21-year-old rising Belgian prospect has expressed interest in joining the Italian side despite a proposed €30 million attempt by Leeds United to Club Brugge. De Ketelaere is Milan's top target this summer and this could be a significant week ahead to see if a deal materializes. It's worth noting that the Rossoneri are also working to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech on loan.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

AS Roma are in the race for Dybala

Jose Mourinho is working to strengthen his squad for the upcoming season. While negotiations for the transfer of Zaniolo to Juventus are underway, the Giallorossi might decide to replace him with free agent Paulo Dybala, who's still without a club after his contract with Juventus expired in June. The Argentine striker has seen negotiations with Inter Milan stall as soon as Romelu Lukaku made his triumphant return from Chelsea. As a result, AS Roma sit in prime position to jump into the sweepstakes, but they need to sell Zaniolo first.

Keeper punts

