Transfer Rumors: Neymar reportedly agrees to terms with PSG, set to leave Barcelona
The Brazilian looks like he'll be on the move
Barcelona superstar Neymar has reportedly agreed to terms with PSG, according to ESPNFC. The report claims, according to an unnamed source close to PSG, that the Brazilian has told the French club he wants to move and is on the verge of joining.
To do so, PSG would attempt to activate a buyout clause of $250 million that would go to Barcelona as a transfer fee. Neymar is expected to make over $30 million a season after taxes.
We will have more to come on this story as it develops...
