The 2021 January transfer window is approaching the end of its first week of business and big moves area already being made as AFC Ajax completed the signing of Sebastien Haller from West Ham United for $34 million on Friday -- as reported by CBS Sports' James Benge.

With a number of other big names are attracting interest both in this window and ahead of potential summer moves, we bring you the latest transfer rumors on a daily basis this month.

As always, you can also check in with transfer guru and CBS insider Fabrizio Romano's weekly Here We Go column.

Now to the latest from the transfer rumor mill.

PSG eye City free agent Aguero

Mauricio Pochettino has been PSG head coach for less than a week and he has already been linked with a host of potential signings to overhaul his squad.

The likes of Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen and Tottenham Hotspur pair Dele Alli and Serge Aurier all played under the Argentine for Spurs and the Denmark and England internationals could move this month.

However, PSG's first order of business this month appears to be moving on unwanted players such as Julian Draxler with this summer's window of opportunity also of interest to sporting director Leonardo.

According to agent Bruno Satin, who played a role in Sergio Aguero's move from Atletico Madrid to Manchester City back in 2011, the 32-year-old Argentina international is of great interest to Pochettino and will be out of contract this summer.

City boss Pep Guardiola has made no secret of his desire to keep Aguero at Etihad Stadium, but the South American's knee problems have prevented him from featuring much this season as his deal runs down.

Satin claimed to Canal+'s Late Football Club that PSG are interested in adding Aguero to their squad after moving on the likes of Draxler this month -- if possible -- and that Mauro Icardi could return to Italy to create space for his compatriot in the Parisien squad.

Sticking with PSG, the French champions have finally completed the signing of Sekou Yansane on professional terms from Dijon FCO -- a move that has been in the works for a few months.

Ozil on verge of Fenerbahce move

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has been one of the dominant names early in this winter transfer window and despite long-standing interest from Major League Soccer's DC United, it appears that Fenerbahce could be about to land the former Germany international.

According to CBS' own Romano, the Turkish giants and Arsenal are working towards doing a deal over the next few days with talks currently on between Fener and Ozil's representative Dr Erkut Sogut to agree on his wages.

The Gunners hope to sell Ozil and fellow unwanted figure Sokratis Papastathopoulos shortly with Shkodran Mustafi another candidate to follow Sead Kolasinac through the exit door and possibly fund a new arrival with Borussia Dortmund denying Julian Brandt links.

"Ozil's situation will become clear in the coming days," said Fener coach Erol Bulut when asked about a possible move. "Mesut's name is very common. It is not possible for me to make a comment before he comes."

Monchengladbach steal march on Milan for Kone

Borussia Monchengladbach have come in strong at the last minute to snatch Toulouse midfielder Manu Kone from AC Milan.

The Italians had been hoping to land the 19-year-old along with Mohamed Simakan from RC Strasbourg Alsace, but the Germans' offer of around $11 million was superior to Milan's $6 million plus add-ons.

With personal details agreed, Kone should join Monchengladbach shortly.

Dembele not keen on replacing Haller for West Ham

With Haller now an Ajax player, West Ham will be looking to replace him in their squad but one of the men they targeted to replace him -- Olympique Lyonnais' Moussa Dembele -- does not want to move to London Stadium.

According to Goal France, the 24-year-old Frenchman is not keen on the switch but could see himself leaving OL this month with Atletico Madrid also interested.