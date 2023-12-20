The January transfer window is approaching which means that we could be set for some midseason transfer madness in European soccer. A few clubs could be busy this winter, including giants such as Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Juventus and RB Leipzig. This is a last chance for some players to get the game time that they need ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 so there could be individuals pushing for a move to give them the biggest chance of international selection. There is, of course, also the UEFA Champions League round of 16 and knockout phase to consider for a number of sides so do not expect it to be a quiet January by any means.

We look at 10 possible moves to come.

1. Barcelona want a midfielder

The defending Spanish champions are in the market for a midfielder, but only if financial fair play allows for them to make a move or two. It could be that Barca have to make space for a potential new arrival but that seems to be something that is being considered in Catalonia as Xavi rides regular waves of pressure. Speculation is rife regarding a number of regular starters at Spotify Camp Nou and it could be that the Blaugrana opt to move on a surprise name if they can identify their ideal midfield reinforcement.

2. Man United's Donny van de Beek and Raphael Varane

One move close to being sealed already is the Netherlands international from Manchester United to Eintracht Frankfurt. Van de Beek's Old Trafford move has been nothing short of disastrous and a move to Germany with Die Adler could be just what he needs to turn his career around after a similar loan spell with Everton failed to result in improved game time under Erik ten Hag -- the 26-year-old's former coach during a successful spell with Ajax.

Someone else who could be leaving Manchester this winter is the former France international who has been linked with Bayern as well as a Real Madrid return. Varane and United seem mutually keen on a separation with his contract running down and other clubs could throw their hats in the ring given the defensive frailties of a number of other European clubs. Los Blancos seems a logical fit given David Alaba's injury and perhaps it is a lead that will grow in credibility in the coming weeks.

3. Real Madrid need a defender

Speaking of Real, this one feels like a no-brainer given that Alaba has joined the list of lengthy injury absentees which features Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao. The Belgian is a long way off recovery and both he and the Austrian are highly unlikely to recover for Euro 2024 while the Brazilian is up against it for Copa America in the U.S. and could miss it along with Neymar who has already been ruled out. For Real, this latest news makes a defensive arrival an increasing likelihood given that Carlo Ancelotti is already considering Aurelien Tchouameni as an emergency defensive solution.

4. PSG closing on Beraldo and Moscardo

The French champions are in need of defensive and midfield reinforcements and the former seems to have been solved by Luis Campos identifying Sao Paulo's Brazilian stopper. Just 20, Beraldo could be a player for the future as well as now with Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes's slow recoveries from injury. Lille OSC's Leny Yoro might have to wait until next summer, but the South American is an ideal and relatively immediate solution at around $22 million. Beraldo could also be joined by compatriot Gabriel Moscardo who is Corinthians' latest wonderkid midfielder at around $27 million. With Fabian Ruiz injured, Luis Enrique needs midfield cover this winter and Campos could make a double raid for Brazilian talent at just under $50 million with a left back also a possibility.

5. Ivan Toney's future

Brentford's Ivan Toney is expected to return to action in early 2024 after his suspension and top sides are expected to come in for his signature. The Bees know that they cannot hold on to the England international for much longer and director Lee Dykes appears to have already opened the door to a potential departure as early as January: "There should be interest, and maybe the time comes very shortly that Ivan moves on to another club. But they will have to pay a decent transfer fee to acquire his services because he is some talent."

"I am so excited for Ivan to come back because I see him out there in training and he is some player -- it looks like he has never been away," added Dykes. "There is a real ambition from him and I can see in his eyes that he is going to be better than he has ever been -- I really believe that will be the case. Yes, there will be lots of interest in Ivan in January. Naturally, there should be. He was the third-highest Premier League goal scorer last season -- one of them has gone to Germany (Harry Kane) now, so he is up there as one of the best strikers in the division. He is in the top five in the world, in my opinion."

6. Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips to Juventus

Manchester City has not been a happy marriage for the England international who needs improved game time to stand any chance of Euro 2024 involvement. Even regular minutes over the second half of the season might not be enough but a continuation of the current situation is definitely not going to result in a Three Lions call-up this coming summer. Juventus on loan looks like a very real possibility for Phillips so keep an eye on that once the window opens.

7. Borussia Dortmund's left back hunt

The German outfit unexpectedly topped Champions League Group F and are now looking for reinforcements with a new left back reportedly top of the list for Edin Terzic's side. BVB have drawn PSV Eindhoven in the UCL round of 16 so will fancy their chances of advancing to at least the quarterfinals but inconsistent form does have people asking questions of this team. A new arrival could be the answer and it sounds as if that is most likely to come in the back line with Julian Ryerson set to miss significant time through injury.

8. Elif Elmas to RB Leipzig

This one appears to be remarkably close to being finalized with a $27.4 million price tag being touted and negotiations over personal terms well advanced. The German outfit do not like to waste time nor money on the transfer market and have identified the Napoli man as their ideal winter recruit ahead of a heavy second half of the season. Although a successful DFB Pokal defense is out of the equation, a Champions League round of 16 meeting with Real Madrid is an opportunity to reach the quarterfinals given the Spanish giants' injury struggles. Marco Rose's men are also still in Bundesliga contention although overhauling both Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich seems unlikely. The North Macedonia international will boost options at Red Bull Arena and could aid the Germans in being a more formidable side over the business half of the campaign.