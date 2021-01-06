The 2021 January transfer window is not even a week old and some of the usual suspects across Europe, and beyond, are already busy working on potential moves. Despite the unlikely nature of big-money deals mid-season, there are still a number of reputable names attracting interest. Giving you an idea of the hottest stories, we round up the latest transfer rumors. As always, you can check in with transfer guru and CBS insider Fabrizio Romano's weekly Here We Go column.

Now for a look at the hot topics from the transfer rumor mill.

Arsenal trim deadwood as DC court Ozil

The Gunners appear keen to do business this month and they need to move players on if they are to do so, as explained by CBS' very own Romano. Sead Kolasinac has already returned to Schalke 04 on loan and Mikel Arteta could also see Sokratis Papastathopoulos leave before this window is done.

As reported by CBS Sports insider James Benge, Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia is a player that Arsenal are keeping their eye on with the playmaker prepared to push for a move this month -- if the Londoners come calling.

Real Madrid's Isco and Olympique Lyonnais' Houssem Aouar are alternative targets but the France international is unlikely to leave Groupama Stadium this month with a contract until 2023 and OL in Ligue 1 title contention at present.

Buendia would add the sort of invention that Arsenal have been looking for since Mesut Ozil was sidelined and the Argentine fits the profile publicly outlined by technical director Edu, so the former Germany international's departure could hold the key to a significant squad revamp.

According to Football.London's Chris Wheatley, DC United are keen on bringing the 32-year-old to Major League Soccer when his contract expires this summer and that would free up significant funds with his salary finally off the books at Emirates Stadium -- but not until the end of the season.

A more immediate solution could be Fenerbahce with Turkish reports suggesting that there is an agreement in principle for an undisclosed fee.

Kean temptation as PSG distance themselves from Eriksen

With Mauricio Pochettino newly installed as Paris Saint-Germain coach, the French champions have already been linked with a host of players to have played under the Argentine for former club Tottenham Hotspur.

Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen is one and Spurs pair Dele Alli and Serge Aurier are two others while PSG also have nine-goal Moise Kean continuing to impress on loan without an option to buy the Italy international at the end of the season.

Romano has been clear that there is no interest from PSG in the Dane at this time and the Athletic's Patrick Boyland has cast doubt on the Ligue 1 giants' ability to afford Kean at this moment in time -- as reported by Sky Sports -- with French football in a difficult financial position.

"The French giants have already made noises about wanting to keep him and while reports of a formal bid are currently understood to be premature, it would be no surprise if an attempt was made to turn the loan move permanent in time for next season," wrote the Everton correspondent. "It remains to be seen whether even the reported sum of £31 million, which represents only a small profit for Everton, would be enough to get the job done. Is Kean happy in Paris? Absolutely. But there is still some way to go if it is to become his new permanent home."

Milan set to raid France for Simakan and Kone

AC Milan are genuine Serie A title contenders for the first time since their 2010-11 success and the Rossoneri want to try to bolster their squad for an assault on domestic and continental silverware with multiple additions.

Per Romano, RC Strasbourg Alsace defender Mohamed Simakan is the target of their attention at the back with young Toulouse midfielder Manu Kone the other player that Stefano Pioli's men are trying to obtain.

Simakan, in particular, would be a great signing by the Italian giants as he stands out in a struggling team -- he has already won three club player of the month awards this season -- and Strasbourg could use the money he brings in to strengthen in multiple positions as they bid to avoid the drop.

Lille could lose Celik

Following their recent takeover by Merlyn Partners, new president Olivier Letang has not hidden that financial balance is needed and with such an attractive squad at present, Lille OSC are expected to lose talent between now and this summer.

Turkish right-back Zeki Celik is one of a number of players wanted across Europe and Romano has confirmed that AS Roma and Everton are very interested in the 23-year-old as a potential addition this month.

Expect many other LOSC players to be linked with a Stade Pierre Mauroy exit in the coming weeks.

Real lead Alaba chase

Like Ozil, another potential high-profile free transfer thus summer could be that of Bayern Munich's David Alaba with Real Madrid leading the list of suitors for the Austria international's signature.

The Spanish giants are not expected to make any moves this month, but the 28-year-old would be a coup this summer if his "dream" move to Santiago Bernabeu comes to fruition.