Another transfer window has just slammed shut but the soccer action continues at pace with another big weekend of action headlined by Arsenal vs. Liverpool and El Derbi Madrileno on Sunday. I am Jonathan Johnson getting you ready for it all.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern



Friday, Feb. 2

🏆 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria vs. Angola, 12 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports USA

🇮🇹 Serie A: Lecce vs. Fiorentina, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇫🇷 Ligue 1: Strasbourg vs. PSG, 3 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports USA

Saturday, Feb. 3

🏆 AFC Asian Cup: Iran vs. Japan, 6:30 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 9:30 a.m. ➡️ ESPN+

🇮🇹 Serie A: Frosinone vs. Milan, 12 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏆 Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs. South Africa, 3 p.m. ➡️ beIN Sports USA

Sunday, Feb. 4

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 WSL: West Ham vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. ➡️ Peacock

🇮🇹 Serie A: Inter vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇸 La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. ➡️ ESPN+

⚽ The Forward Line

🏁 January transfer window closes

Getty Images

Although it will not go down in history as one of the great January transfer windows, we did get our dose of deadline day drama with Said Benrahma's move from West Ham United to Olympique Lyonnais falling through at the last minute, similar to Hakim Ziyech's switch from Chelsea to Paris Saint-Germain last winter. Though also similar to the Ziyech move, OL has lodged a complaint and hopes to eventually get the move allowed. A host of moves did go ahead, though, including Gio Reyna's loan move from Borussia Dortmund to Nottingham Forest where fellow USMNT man Matt Turner suddenly faces competition in goal after Matz Sels' arrival from RC Strasbourg Alsace. However, on the whole, it was a decent final 24-48 hours for American players with Ethan Horvath now in a position to compete with Turner after joining Cardiff City. Pardeep Cattry weighed in from the USMNT angle during our extensive coverage of deadline day, despite a general lack of big name activity outside of a few select clubs although most serious business was done before the final day of activity.

Cattry: "USMNT players were busy this window and secured much-needed moves ahead of the Copa America. Most notable among them is Gio Reyna, who moved from Dortmund to Nottingham Forest in search of playing time. Credit must also go to Johnny Cardoso and Ethan Horvath, whose respective moves to Real Betis and Cardiff City could see them work their way into serious roles at the summertime competition. Duncan McGuire and Paxten Aaronson also transferred to Blackburn and Vitesse, respectively, keeping them in the conversation for both the Copa America and the Olympics. The window ended with some pretty bad news for Matt Turner, who is now facing a lot of competition for club and country. After a series of blunders from Tuner in recent weeks, Forest moved to sign goalkeeper Matz Sels from Strasbourg on deadline day. It seems likely that Sels will have a crack at the starting spot at some point, which provides an opening for Horvath as the USMNT's No. 1 if he plays and performs. The same just might be true for fringe candidates like new Colorado Rapids signing Zack Steffen and even Gaga Slonina, who's on loan from Chelsea at Belgium's Eupen."

Sponsored by Paramount+

Sponsored by Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🔥 Big weekend in EPL and La Liga

Getty Images

This weekend has a few massive games coming up for us with Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Arsenal vs. Liverpool in the Premier League and Inter vs. Juventus in Serie A with all three games clashes between two of the top three teams in Spain, England and Italy respectively. Atleti are behind Real and Girona in the Spanish topflight while the Gunners will be looking to close the gap on the Reds at the EPL summit but the Nerazzuri against the Bianconeri is a straight out first vs. second battle which you can watch on Paramount+ this Sunday. All eyes, though, will be on the Premier League clash between Arsenal and leaders Liverpool on what could be shaping up to be a big occasion for Darwin Nunez after Chuck Booth outlined his struggles during the 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea this past midweek. Could the Uruguayan, who is struggling with a foot injury, be about to finally start firing in a game which could help to put the title beyond the reach of Mikel Arteta's men?

Booth: "A missed penalty, four posts hit, 11 shots, five of which were on target and one assist was Darwin Nunez's day for Liverpool. It has been a season where Nunez has done everything possible for Liverpool but put the ball into the back of the net and it continued to an agonizing degree against Chelsea. The Reds still went five points clear atop the Premier League scoring four goals against Chelsea but they could've had so many more if Nunez's shots were a millimeter in the opposite direction. He kept Chelsea's keeper Djordje Petrovic busy in net as the Serbian had to make nine saves despite conceding four goals but for Liverpool's attack to hit top gear, something needs to give with Nunez's finishing. Only scoring seven goals from an expected goals total of 10.79 would suggest that Nunez has been unlucky but with how he can finish the tough chances with ease, it's time to just keep it simple."

🔗 Top Stories

🖍️ Graded USMNT January moves: We graded the moves made by USMNT stars this winter window including Zack Steffen and Gio Reyna's switches.

⬆️ Why Forest upgraded USMNT's Turner: Premier League side signed Gio Reyna but also sold Ethan Horvath and brought in competition for Matt Turner.

😬 Messi's Miami in mega blowout to CR7-less Al-Nassr: Saudi outfit annihilates Lionel Messi's Major League Soccer side without Cristiano Ronaldo present as Aymeric Laporte scores the pick of the goals in a 6-0 drubbing.

👀 USWNT captain Horan rips U.S. fans: The American skipper goes in on Stars and Stripes supporters as "most of them aren't smart" and "they don't know the game" as well as "they don't understand."

✅ Armando Broja joins Fulham from Chelsea: The Cottagers completed a loan fee which depends upon incentives to land Blues striker on deadline day.

🆕 Bay FC's Asisat Oshoala on move: Six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year understands "the challenge that I have ahead" after leaving Barcelona.

😅 Duncan McGuire's Blackburn move saga: A permanent move collapsed only to be revived as a loan deal the next day as the deadline for transfer closed in.

🚨 Turner's USMNT starting role at risk: Matt Turner could lose his U.S. starting role to Zack Steffen after the January transfer window's late moves.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bet

AFCON: Cape Verde vs. South Africa, Saturday, 3 p.m.

💰THE PICK: Cape Verde win and both to score (+600) -- This is lowkey one of the best matchups this weekend given the surprise nature of this year's AFCON and the fact that history could be on the line for Cape Verde if they win. A largely domestic-based South African side stunned favorites Morocco by winning on penalties. The Blue Sharks are one of the most solid sides at the Ivory Coast-based tournament and a first ever semifinal would be an incredible achievement. Bafana Bafana are regulars at this sort of stage of AFCON but with a squad minus its Europe-based talent which Hugo Broos has worked wonders with. Either side reaching the semifinals will be cause for celebration so enjoy what could be one of the games of the tournament.

📺 What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Hosts Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor and Alexis Guerreros help fans get their day started on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

📦 Box 2 Box (Weekday afternoons): The news-driven show quickly recaps all the latest headlines from around the world with panelists previewing the top matchups of the day. Catch Box 2 Box on CBS Sports Golazo Network on the CBS Sports app, PlutoTV and Paramount+.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday and Friday evening): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. Just because the NWSL season is over doesn't mean that our coverage of the women's game is going anywhere. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT. NWSL offseason and European domestic season all winter long.

👟 Kickin' It (Tuesday, 7 p.m.): CBS Sports Golazo Network's new unfiltered interview show returns Tuesday Hosted by Kate Abdo, Clint Dempsey, Mo Edu and Charlie Davies, the group chat candidly with the biggest names from the Beautiful Game and share their stories from on and off the pitch.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday night): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Jesse Marsch and Charlie Davies cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.