When discussing Real Madrid's play this season, balance, specifically the lack thereof in attack, is a word that often comes up. But in stopping a surging Real Sociedad side and running their own unbeaten streak in LaLiga play to eight straight victories with a 4-1 win, the balance that Trent Alexander-Arnold can bring was on display. And they did it without Kylian Mbappe.

It only took five minutes for Real Madrid to open the scoring via a lovely pass from Alexander-Arnold to Gonzalo Garcia. It's only the second assist for the English right back this season, as injuries have limited him to only 12 appearances in all competitions. But with Benfica looming in Champions League play on Tuesday in the playoffs (which you can watch on Paramount+), this performance comes at a more important time than ever.

One of the best creative right backs in the world, Alexander-Arnold joined from Liverpool ahead of the Club World Cup during the summer, and it was an exciting acquisition expected to take the Real Madrid attack to the next level. Rightfully so, as well, look at this pass map from last season at Liverpool.

With a player spraying the ball forward like that, every attacker is able to focus on getting into good position, and there's the additional benefit of Federico Valverde being able to return to the midfield. That was also an important shift with Valverde switching from open play to join Vinicius Junior, who scored two penalties during the match.

Despite the result, it wasn't all smiles for Real Madrid, with young defender Dean Huijsen conceding a penalty from a rash challenge that Mikel Oyarzabal scored. Los Blancos also will have felt as if they could've scored more goals, but strong finishing and penalties made sure that Real Madrid made the most of their chances. They struggled to create much from open play after the first half of action, but considering that this was without Mbappe's 38 goals in all competitions, Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa won't be too concerned.

The leadership of American manager Pellegrino Matarazzo has turned Real Sociedad around in the league, and they're only 90 minutes from an appearance in the Copa Del Rey final, so losing in the Santiago Bernabeau it nothing to hang your head over. Arbeloa's Madrid are moving in the right direction, but all eyes will be on their Champions League fixture this week. Losing to Benfica on the final day of the league phase is what got them in this scenario; instead of the stars getting to rest during the week, Los Blancos need to find their way into the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Already being knocked out of the Copa Del Rey in shocking fashion to Albacete last month, catching Barcelona in LaLiga and winning the Champions League are the top priorities, and a lopsided victory over Benfica on Tuesday will be a step in the right direction as they continue to look to find balance.