After Liverpool's excellent 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold's withdrawal from the game was due to a hamstring injury. The English right back was taken out in the 71st minute after registering an assist on Liverpool's opening goal by Dominik Szoboszlai for 20-year-old Jarell Quansah. With a center back coming in, Joe Gomez moved out to right back to finish the match.

Following the clash, Klopp was brief while speaking about the injury saying, "Apart from Trent's hamstring, this was a perfect afternoon. Weather, atmosphere - I can't imagine better."

While this doesn't note the severity of the injury, Liverpool are in a bit of luck with the international break coming up. While he has been called up to the England national team, he won't have a match for Liverpool until Sept. 16 in an away trip to face Wolverhampton. If Alexander-Arnold can't go, Gomez will be the likely right back with the Reds lacking depth after James Milner's departure for Brighton.

Facing a side that are going to be in the relegation battle for the season, it is a match that Liverpool can get through without their star man, but if the injury is more severe, that's when things get concerning. While Alexander-Arnold has been shaky defensively this season, he still has the fourth most chances created of any defender this season with nine. He only trails Pervis Estupinan, Kieran Trippier, and Lucas Digne in that, though he only got his first assist on Sunday.

Coming off of their best match of the season, it would be another setback if Liverpool needs to change the lineup coming out of the international break.