Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mason Greenwood are among the stand out names in Gareth Southgate's provisional England squad for the European Championships with 33 players set to battle it out for 26 spots in the final roster.

Southgate will have until midnight on June 1 to trim seven players from the party that will meet up at St George's Park over the coming weeks with the uncapped quartet of Sam Johnstone, Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey and Ben White all given the opportunity to earn their place at Euro 2020. Wembley Stadium will host the semifinals and final of the tournament with England playing all their games on home soil and there will be even greater expectations on this squad, which is bursting with young talent particularly in attacking areas.

Among those is Greenwood, who struck a rich vein of form for Manchester United in the final weeks of the season. He had not been involved in the senior setup since a disciplinary breach in Iceland last September with Phil Foden but has returned to the England setup after a run of eight goals in his final 13 games of the season.

Greenwood is one of 13 players in the squad who will be involved in this week's European finals with Manchester United facing Villarreal in the Europa League final in Gdansk on Wednesday before Manchester City and Chelsea meet in Porto on Saturday to contest the Champions League final (streaming live on Paramount+).

Such is England's strength in depth at right back that there were doubts as to whether Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold would receive a call up after being left out of the squad for international fixtures in March. He is one of four natural right backs in the squad alongside Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker with center back Godfrey having also filled that position for Everton on occasion this season.

Tottenham's Eric Dier and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope are the only players to miss the 33 having been named in the squad for England's most recent fixtures against San Marino, Albania and Poland. Pope underwent surgery on a knee injury having missed his side's final three games of the season.

England provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham, on loan from Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)