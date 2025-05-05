Liverpool's iconic defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has announced on Monday he's leaving the English club after 20 years, while multiple reports have indicated he's set to join Real Madrid in the summer 2025 as a free agent. The English defender announced his decision, one that was certainly not unexpected, and posted an emotional video through his social media channels.

"After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. This is easily the hardest decision I've ever made in my life. I know many of you have wondered why, or been frustrated that I haven't spoken about this yet, but it was always my intention to keep my full focus on the team's best interests, which was securing No.20.

"This club has been my whole life – my whole world - for 20 years. From the Academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all. But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally. I've given my all every single day I've been at this club, and I hope you feel like I've given back to you during my time here. From the bottom of my heart, I thank everybody – my coaches, my managers, my teammates, the staff and our incredible supporters - for the last 20 years. I've been blessed enough to live out my dreams here and I will never, ever take for granted the special moments I've been fortunate enough to have lived through with you all. My love for this club will never die."

Liverpool Football Club have also confirmed the decision of their player: "The 26-year-old will bring his two-decade-long association with the Reds to an end having made the decision to depart Anfield once his deal ceases on June 30, 2025. Alexander-Arnold will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for his contribution during a sustained period of success."

Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool's Academy at the age of six and progressed through the ranks at youth level before making his senior debut in 2016 and with the English giants has played 352 games for the Reds, scoring 23 goals and lifting eight major honours, including this season's Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League during the 2018-19 season, marking one of the greatest memories in the history of the iconic English club. The English player is now expected to join Real Madrid in the summer 2025, after his contract with Liverpool will end on June 30.