Trent Alexander-Arnold isset to join Real Madrid on June 1, the England international free to play in the Club World Cup after the Spanish giants agreed to pay a fee of $11.3 million to secure his services a month early.

Alexander-Arnold had agreed to join Madrid on the expiry of his contract at Anfield, but would then have been unable to sign for his new side until July 1, by which time they would be midway through the summer tournament in the United States. Madrid engaged Liverpool in talks earlier this month and have agreed a sizeable fee to get their new right back in time for Xabi Alonso's first competitive matches.

Such a sale represents a significant coup for Liverpool, who had long been resigned to losing the England international. The Spanish giants had initially proposed a fee of under $1 million, instead they are receiving more than half of the bid they rejected from Madrid for Alexander-Arnold's services in December. They will also save a month's wages.

Liverpool are expected to replace Alexander-Arnold with Jeremie Frimpong, set to arrive from Bayer Leverkusen in a $40 million deal. They are also targeting his team mate Florian Wirtz and Bournemouth left back Milos Kerkez.

Meanwhile Alexander-Arnold strengthens a Madrid defense that will also include Dean Huijsen, who will arrive from Bournemouth on June 1, the same day that the Liverpool right back arrives. Both will have just over a fortnight to familiarise themselves with his new team mates before Madrid's campaign kicks off against Al-Hilal on June 18.