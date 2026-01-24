Following a historic new contract, Trinity Rodman will take the pitch with the U.S women's national team on Saturday against Paraguay, wearing the captain's armband. It's just another milestone for her to check off in a very busy week for the biggest star in NWSL.

Trinity Rodman emerges as a USWNT celebrity

Rodman is a rare thing in sports, she's a bonified no joke cultural celebrity. Part of Rodman's appeal is her effortless ability to set and contribute to global trends. She's keyed in on what is happening off the pitch in fashion and pop culture, while thrilling sports audiences whenever on the field. She's easily able to connect with young fans and kids and can often be found on the sidelines, even participating in TikTok videos with teammates or supporters.

Electrifying, athletic, dynamic, and energetic are just some of the different types of ways Rodman's appeal has been described. But now, she's showing another level of maturity that hasn't typically been expressed since turning pro five years ago. It's something that often comes with time, maybe even larger contracts, and is showcased in different ways. For Rodman, it's owning her moment and recognizing its significance in the bigger picture of women's soccer's growth.

"I think it's an opportunity for me, obviously amazing that I could do it and be making this type of money. It's life-changing," Rodman said on her new contract.

Even with a deal inching toward the finish line ahead of national team camps, she still carried the weight of making a contract decision while preparing to return to international play for the first time since April 2025.

"I think as it progressed a little bit, it was inching closer and closer to kind of the decision I wanted to make, but there was still so much happening with the [Players Association] and the back and forth, so you can't be too sure. But I try to stay in the present moment. And coming into camp, it was weird reading unattached, but I was very focused on first camp back, a leadership role, lots of new faces, and just coming in and doing my job.

"But outside of that, it's to inspire and to kind of push the standard for the entire league. I don't want to be the only player who's able to get this. I think we all work so hard, and we're all improving our game. But most importantly, I think the work that we do with the youth, showing that, while also showing our personalities off the field, because that brings in more people [to the game]."

Maturity and leadership can't be measured in data. It's typically more of a calling, and sometimes people need guidance in embracing the two. U.S. national team Emma Hayes noted the evolved shift in maturity during the unprecedented contract negotiations.

"I think Trin has been clear on what she wanted. The conversations her and I probably had is that she does care deeply about the impact of the game beyond herself. She does appreciate being a role model for the sport, and she wants to do that in America. And she wants to elevate the NWSL, as do all the players, and she recognizes that being in the spotlight comes with that," Hayes said on Rodman's new deal.

"But I think you see with the maturity of and handling of the press [Thursday], I haven't told her this yet. I was like, 'You know what? You're really growing up,' and I'm always proud of that. So I think being settled for any player really matters. And I think having that clarity now, now it's about okay, how do you accomplish your next set of goals, whatever they are, and can focus on that rather than the conversation around her contract situation."

Rodman adds professional maturity to stardom

As the national team prepared for the January friendlies, head coach Emma Hayes spoke with Rodman about taking on the captaincy during the camp in general, before ultimately awarding her the armband for the match against Paraguay. Due to the unique circumstances of the unofficial window, several players, including team captain Lindsey Heaps and vice-captain Naomi Girma, were unavailable for selection due to club commitments in Europe.

Hayes also held conversations with defender Emily Sams and 20-year-old midfielder Claire Hutton about stepping into leadership roles throughout the camps. But Rodman leads the current roster with the most appearances (47) and goals (11) of anyone in camp.

"I mean, it's like a weird situation," she joked. "I haven't been at camp for almost a year, so I have to kind of relearn everything that I missed, which has been an overload. But I don't know. I'm feeling good. I'm feeling happy. Very blessed to be in this situation and to be captain, and to have that arm band is an honor in itself.

"We're missing a lot of leadership roles on the team right now in this camp, but I'm just trying to do my best at kind of connecting all of the players, because there's a lack of connection, with the lack of play time with each other, and these lineups have been mixed up so much over the past year."

Though she's not quite ready to refer to herself as a "veteran," mostly due to her age, Rodman is the most capped player currently in the January camps, and she was tasked with taking on more of a leadership role by manager Emma Hayes during the team's winter gathering.

"Emma was just kind of telling me to connect with the players, have those conversations. If you see somebody is kind of overwhelmed or struggling to just give attention to that and kind of relate, which I can, because I still get really nervous, and even for tomorrow, I'm nervous because it's been almost a year [since playing with USWNT]. I think there's just overall a lot of connection and to try to acknowledge that as much as I can."

Rodman's quick to distance herself from former team captains out of respect, but as a player who had to look to others for her own lessons, the winger understands that the qualities people look for in leadership are often different. She's taking a leadership approach that's authentic to her while paying homage to the history of team captaincy.

"I think just continuing to keep and raise the standard of the national team. If it's on the field, just moving quickly between drills, communicating in between 11 to elevens. If it's off the field, in the meal rooms, just being respectful to everybody that's around, just simple stuff. For me, the captains that have been on this team, well, I can't even put myself in the same category, because I have so much to learn and so much to improve on, but I'm just trying to learn from them and continue that legacy of theirs as well."

From next big thing to USWNT leader

Trinity Rodman has become the most recognizable face of the NWSL in recent years, especially after the retirements of former USWNT legends Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, and Christen Press, among others. Like them, she's looking ahead to the next phase of her career and wants to get involved more with youth in the community as her profile continues to rise.

Being in the spotlight sometimes brings unwanted attention, especially when navigating career lows. Though Rodman is hesitant to consider herself in the same category as past USWNT leadership, former stewards have faith in her ability.

Rodman's decision to stay and play in the NWSL with the Washington Spirit, despite enticing offers from top European clubs, is a culturally significant moment in itself. Though many players dream of playing overseas for the experience, Rodman's new contract challenges the notion that playing in Europe shouldn't define success in isolation. As a vibrant face of the league, her decision to stay will influence other players, but also attract core soccer fans and a broader audience.