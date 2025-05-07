President Donald Trump named Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, as the executive director of the administration's World Cup task force on Tuesday, as well as former U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro as a special advisor.

Giuliani was a special assistant to Trump during his first term as president as well as the associate director of the Office of Public Liaison, while Cordeiro was president of U.S. Soccer when FIFA awarded the hosting rights to the 2026 World Cup to the U.S., Canada and Mexico in April 2017. Cordeiro stepped down from his U.S. Soccer in 2020 during the federation's equal pay battle with the women's national team, but he has served as a senior advisor at FIFA since 2021.

The task force, which Trump will chair, was previously announced in an executive order in March. Vice president J.D. Vance will act as the vice chair, while several members of Trump's cabinet are also part of the task force.

The purpose of the group is to "help plan the biggest, safest and most extraordinary soccer tournament in history," as Trump said in a task force meeting at the White House on Tuesday. FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who was also present for the meeting, estimates that 10 million people will travel to the U.S. to attend the tournament, which will feature 48 participating teams for the first time.

During the Tuesday meeting, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said they plan to "take care of their documentation and travel documents, and it will go smoothly," though other members of the administration issued a warning about tourists overstaying their visas.

"If you're coming to see some soccer … go on a road trip. See America," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. "Don't overstay your visa. Don't stay too long."