The 2026 World Cup draw's date and location were unexpectedly announced on Friday. The event will take place in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 5 at 12 p.m. ET at the Kennedy Center as U.S. President Donald Trump announced the news in the Oval Office alongside Vice President JD Vance and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. While the draw had previously seemed ticketed for Las Vegas, according to reports, bringing it to the nation's capital will keep Washington, D.C. involved, although matches won't be played there next summer.

The announcement was made inside the Oval Office while Trump sat wearing a red "Trump Was Right About Everything" hat. Infantino presented him with tickets as the World Cup trophy was displayed on the president's desk. Trump, as he did with the Club World Cup trophy, playfully asked if he could keep it.

"We are excited to host the most anticipated Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup in history in the cultural and entertainment heart of the United States, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.," Infantino said. "The draw is a major tournament milestone and one that will continue the remarkable build-up to the biggest sporting event ever, as we get set for many landmark FIFA events across North America throughout 2026. We look forward to welcoming the team delegations, our partners, global media, and, uniquely, fans representing each of the 16 wonderful Host Cities, to the capital of the United States for this significant occasion."

The draw is when planning for next summer's event truly takes off, as all 16 host cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico will know what teams will be playing where. While some preparation is already underway, particularly following the Club World Cup this summer, certain aspects, such as language preparation, cannot be finalized until the participating teams are confirmed.

Alongside the United States, Canada, and Mexico, 10 countries have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup. Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Ecuador, New Zealand, Iran, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, and Uzbekistan will be at the World Cup with 42 teams to be determined by the December draw. The remaining six will be determined via playoff matches, which will take place in the United States in March of 2026.

When the United States hosted the 1994 FIFA World Cup, the draw took place at the Las Vegas Convention Center. In contrast, the Kennedy Center, now overseen by Trump, will offer a venue where he can have a strong hand in planning how the event looks. Already chairing the White House Task Force on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Trump will be central to the efforts in planning a World Cup which is expected to be the most attended ever.