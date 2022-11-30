France take on Tunisia in Al Rayyan on Wednesday with the chance to top Group D with three wins from three games. Les Bleus have beaten Australia and Denmark with only the Eagles of Carthage left to face and a place in the knockout phase already confirmed. Didier Deschamps is likely to ring the changes but it is unlikely to be enough to jeopardize the French unbeaten record in Qatar. Meanwhile, Tunisia are still in contention to advance but need to win and get some help.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 30 | Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 30 | 2:00 p.m. ET TV: FOX and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

FOX and Telemundo | fuboTV (try for free) Location: Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar Odds: Tunisia +700; Draw: +350; France -250 (via Caesars Sportsbook)





Team news

Tunisia: Jalel Kadri has a fully fit squad to pick from despite the difficult situation his team face in trying to advance alongside France. Bechir Ben Said should take his position as backup goalkeeper after recovering from injury while Mohamed Drager could make way for Wajdi Kechrida or Ferjani Sassi. We have only seen second top scorer Wahbi Khazri once as a substitute in Qatar and he could start to give the Tunisians a bit more attacking threat.

France: Deschamps may well go with some rotated names for this one. Alphonse Areola is likely to miss out on a rare chance to start a competitive game, but Eduardo Camavinga could come in for an unexpected appearance at left-back to protect Theo Hernandez. Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to sit out as he fights for the top scorer position, but William Saliba, Matteo Guendouzi, Kingsley Coman and Youssouf Fofana could all start.

Prediction

Despite the expected changes, the French should still be too strong for their Tunisian opponents and it should be a straightforward enough win to maintain the 100% victory streak. Pick: Tunisia 0, France 2.