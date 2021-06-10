Euro 2020 begins on Friday, one year later than expected to due the COVID-19 pandemic, as Italy and Turkey kick things off in Rome in Group A play. The two are joined by Wales and Switzerland in the group, with those two playing on Saturday. Italy, the favorites in this game, are also the favorites to win the group and benefit by having a home match in a tournament played across the continent.

Turkey: While that golden era around 2002 may be nearly two decades ago, this is still a team that needs to be taken seriously in this competition. They've been fantastic in World Cup qualifying with a high-power attack, and they can do some real damage in this competition. Burak Yilmaz may be a 35-year-old striker, but he's fresh off leading Lille to the Ligue 1 title and has an incredible goal scoring record. He'll be a key piece in attack, and if he can continue to turn back the clock again, a deep, deep run isn't out of the question. Also don't be shocked if he has something to say in this game on the road in Rome.

Italy: Roberto Mancini has a team that typically deploys five midfielders and gets ultra wide. With Ciro Immobile in attack, along with Federico Chiesa and Lorenzo Insigne, they can have their way in the attacking third with any defense. But it kind of feels like Italy are under the radar after failing to qualify for the last World Cup. They'll take it, hoping to pull off a surprise. But will their aging defense show its true age? Or will that experience be enough to carry them through?

Italy picks up a valuable win in the opener as Ciro Immobile scores twice, with the defense holding on late. Pick: Italy 2, Turkey 1