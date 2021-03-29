Turkey's fast start to their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign is winning them admirers after wins over the Netherlands and Norway put them top of Group G in UEFA's zone along with Montenegro. Senol Gunes' men now need to beat lowly Latvia to make it nine points from a possible nine and to cap the most productive international break imaginable. The Turks are certainly one of the teams to keep an eye on ahead of this summer's European Championship.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 30 | Time: 03:45 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Mar. 30 | 03:45 p.m. ET Location: Ataturk Olympic Stadium -- Istanbul, Turkey

Ataturk Olympic Stadium -- Istanbul, Turkey Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Turkey -1600; Draw +900; Latvia +4000 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Turkey:

Burak Yilmaz was the hero against the Dutch with a hat-trick while Ozan Tufan came up big against Norway and Hakan Calhanoglu and Caglar Soyuncu have also made big contributions to both those results. Gunes' men are finally starting to make the most of the talent in their squad and have given themselves a good early chance of just a third World Cup appearance ever.

Latvia:

Unfortunately for Latvia, a narrow loss to Montenegro and a flattering 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands already make the top two positions look impossible. A third loss here would almost certainly end any qualification hopes before they start, and the opener was probably their best chance of claiming some points this international break.

Prediction

Turkey to win this one easily to underline their status as one of Europe's dark horses for success this summer. Pick: Turkey 4-0 Latvia.