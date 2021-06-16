Turkey and Wales meet on Wednesday at Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, with both teams needing to win to keep themselves on course for the knockout phase in Group A. The Turkish cause is arguably greater right now after their 3-0 opening loss to Italy and the pre-tournament dark horses are now in danger of falling flat. The Welsh have plenty of room for improvement after their 1-1 draw with Switzerland, but another stalemate will leave them with only Italy left to play. Who will put themselves in the driving seat for a berth in the latter stages?

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Jun. 16 | Time: 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET

Wednesday, Jun. 16 | 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET Location: Olympic Stadium -- Baku, Azerbaijan

Olympic Stadium -- Baku, Azerbaijan TV: ESPN/Univision

fuboTV (try for free) Odds: TUR +138; Draw +210; WAL +225 (via William Hill sportsbook)

Storylines

Turkey:

Predicted by many as the surprise package of this tournament, Senol Gunes' men served up an unexpectedly poor opening performance against the Italians in Rome and now need an impressive victory of their own to get back on track. Wales were fortunate to escape with a draw against the Swiss and could struggle if Turkey find their true form. Burak Yilmaz was feeding off scraps against the Azzurri and his teammates will need to do better to ensure that he continues his hot Lille OSC form.

Wales:

The Welsh will be hoping that star man Gareth Bale comes to the fore after a muted display against the Swiss in their opener. Rob Page's men can count themselves lucky that Mario Gavranovic's late strike was ruled out via VAR and improvement will be needed across the board against a dangerous and hurting Turkish side that will be playing for their continued involvement.

Prediction

Turkey to respond after their disappointing opening display with a goal-filled performance. Pick: Turkey 3-1 Wales.