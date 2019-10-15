Turkish players under UEFA investigation for controversial military salute in match against France

The France soccer federation has called on UEFA, soccer's governing body in Europe, to punish the Turkish federation for having its players celebrate a goal with military salutes in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday, according to Euronews.

France and Turkey drew 1-1 in Stade de France in Saint-Denis thanks to a late equalizer by Kaan Ayhan. The players celebrated the goal and the draw with military salutes as a gesture to show support for the Turkish troops involved the Kurdish–Turkish conflict at the Syrian border. The celebration comes just days after the players commemorated the same way at home in a win over Albania. UEFA will now investigate, according to BBC.

UEFA spokesman Philip Townsend told Italian news agency Ansa the Turkish salute "could seem like a provocation". "I can guarantee that we will examine this situation, let me check," he said.

Both teams are nearing qualification for next summer's tournament, which will be played throughout Europe. UEFA prohibits "the use of gestures, words, objects or any other means to transmit a provocative message that is not fit for a sports event, particularly provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature."

This comes as the Turkish army attacks Kurdish fighters in Northern Syria after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled American troops from the region last week, with France firmly against the decision to withdraw. For more on the latest regarding the Turkey-Syria border, visit CBS News.

Numerous politicians in France had taken to social media to ask that the game be called off following the celebrations against Albania. It's unclear what type of punishment, if any, could come down as a result.

Turkey next plays against Iceland on Nov. 11 before going to Andorra three days later. Turkey needs to win just one of those games to qualify for the tournament. Turkey finished in 17th place at Euro 2016.