Over 1,000 footballers in Turkiye have been suspended as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal betting in the nation. Matches in the country's third and fourth tiers have been postponed for the next fortnight, with 911 of the 1024 players accused coming from Lig 2 and Lig 3.

Matches in the top two tiers will continue as normal, but some of the biggest clubs in Turkiye have still been drawn into the scandal, which last month saw Turkish Football Federation (TFF) president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu allege hundreds of referees had their own betting accounts. In total, 27 players in the Super Lig have been suspended pending further investigation, including players at Besiktas and Galatasaray. Both clubs have offered backing to their players.

In light of the sheer volume of players who have been ruled out, the TFF has requested that FIFA open the transfer window for an additional 15-day period prior to the January window "to enable clubs to address their squad shortages." FIFA has been contacted for a response. The widespread suspensions were a "precautionary measure," according to the governing body, with some players investigated over only a single bet.

"The disciplinary referrals of 47 football players, who were found to have engaged in only one betting activity, will be evaluated based on new evidence and information obtained through responses from relevant authorities to prevent irreparable harm," said a statement from the governing body.

Meanwhile Turkish news agency Anadolu reported that the Istanbul Criminal Court of Peace had ordered the arrest of eight suspects in relation to betting activities, among them Murat Ozkaya, the president of Super Lig club Eyupspor.

Haciosmanoglu has previously described the wave of betting suspensions as "a moral crisis in Turkish football." Last month, the TFF released findings of an investigation that alleged 371 of 571 professional referees in Turkiye had a betting account, 152 of which were active. One official was said to have placed 18.227 wagers.

Among those players caught up in the probe is Galatasaray left back Eren Elmali, who has 20 caps for the national team. Elmali has been dropped from the squad to face Spain and Bulgaria in crucial World Cup qualifiers and wrote on Instagram that the suspension was related to a single bet placed five years ago.

His club president, Dursun Ozbek offered backing to both Elmali and Mehetan Baltaci but backed the TFF's probe. "Of course, players who bet should be punished," he said at a sports summit organized by Turkuvaz. "However, players who bet four or five years ago shouldn't be put on the same scale as those who bet a week or two ago. These are young people. They may have made mistakes at the time, without realizing it or knowing what they were doing.

"Another important point to consider is whether they were betting on their own team's matches or on other matches. This needs to be determined. I'm confident that the TFF will make this distinction. We respect the efforts made to unite Turkish football around ethical values and to ensure its image is as it should be. We support the movement to clean up Turkish football."

Besiktas players Necip Uysal and Ersin Destanoglu both denied having any connection with betting after their names were included on the 1024-strong list. Uysal said, "I've never had any connection to betting in my life. I've never played or had a betting account. The idea never even crossed my mind. I will fight with all my might to prevent my name, which I've worked tirelessly to keep clean for years, from being brought into the spotlight in this way. Let Besiktas fans and all sports fans have no doubt."

Besiktas themselves said they had "full confidence" in the innocence of both players and would initiate legal proceedings with the TFF.

"This sensitive situation, which deeply concerns our players' personal rights, their families, and our community, is crucial for this process to be carried out with the utmost care, taking into account the universal legal norm of the presumption of innocence," the club said.