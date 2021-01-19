American Christian Pulisic has blossomed into one of the biggest stars that the sport of soccer has to offer. The 22-year-old Chelsea star has become the face of United States soccer following a breakout season for the Premier League club in 2020-21.

On Tuesday, GQ released a feature story on Pulisic and his rise to stardom. The story also featured an... interesting photoshoot.

As soon as the photos made their rounds on social media, quite a few soccer personalties and fans alike had a chance to comment on them. Let's just say that the majority of the soccer community had some fun at Pulisic's expense and the photos provided some entertainment.

Pulisic spent the first four seasons of his professional career with Borussia Dortmund in Germany's Bundesliga. During that time, the star winger compiled 13 goals for Dortmund while also tallying 13 goals for the United States national team through 2019.

In January 2019, Pulisic signed with powerhouse Chelsea. Since coming over to play for Chelsea in the Premier League, Pulisic has registered 10 goals in two seasons -- and a handful of memorable photos.