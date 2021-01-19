American Christian Pulisic has blossomed into one of the biggest stars that the sport of soccer has to offer. The 22-year-old Chelsea star has become the face of United States soccer following a breakout season for the Premier League club in 2020-21.
On Tuesday, GQ released a feature story on Pulisic and his rise to stardom. The story also featured an... interesting photoshoot.
.@RamosTab on @cpulisic_10 as a young soccer player https://t.co/Kh2MRmGuvM pic.twitter.com/m8m8pNGkiR— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) January 19, 2021
As soon as the photos made their rounds on social media, quite a few soccer personalties and fans alike had a chance to comment on them. Let's just say that the majority of the soccer community had some fun at Pulisic's expense and the photos provided some entertainment.
Lampard: "Christian. I need a little more from you today against Leicester. I NEED YOU to be more like Giroud-"— Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) January 19, 2021
Christian: pic.twitter.com/ZjOOxBrt7x
2021s version of Landon at the Water Fountain? From today’s @GQ Christian profile 💦 pic.twitter.com/mhrUC2tVSN— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) January 19, 2021
I’m restarting the House Unamerican Activities Committee and GQ are officially on my radar. https://t.co/MvyUJYetk0 pic.twitter.com/LtcBOn2YkX— Christine Cupo (@CCupo) January 19, 2021
Christian Pulisic as boyband members. A thread:— Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) January 19, 2021
The stereotypical bad boy. The worst singer in the group but there to add an illusion of edginess to appeal to a wider audience. In reality, the baddest thing he’s ever done is jaywalking. pic.twitter.com/68lS9c0M2G
Pulisic spent the first four seasons of his professional career with Borussia Dortmund in Germany's Bundesliga. During that time, the star winger compiled 13 goals for Dortmund while also tallying 13 goals for the United States national team through 2019.
In January 2019, Pulisic signed with powerhouse Chelsea. Since coming over to play for Chelsea in the Premier League, Pulisic has registered 10 goals in two seasons -- and a handful of memorable photos.