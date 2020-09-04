On Friday, soccer star Lionel Messi told Goal.com that he is planning to stay with Barcelona this upcoming season and won't be taking his talents elsewhere. The Barcelona star did reveal that he wasn't pleased with the situation and revealed that the club did go back on their word concerning him being able to leave at the end of the season.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is standing pat in the team's stance that if Messi wanted to leave, then the €700 million (more than $800 million) release clause would need to be met in order to make that prospect a reality. Messi's camp has refuted that the release clause was valid, but he will remain at Camp Nou, at least through the 2020-21 campaign.

It should come as no surprise that the soccer world was buzzing over the sudden news that Messi wasn't planning on leaving Barcelona. Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to the breaking news.

One of the rumored destinations for Messi was Manchester City if he chose to leave Barcelona. This sums the Premier League being left in the cold after Messi chose to remain with Barcelona.