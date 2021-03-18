The biggest surprise of the Europa League thus far happened Thursday when Tottenham were knocked out of the round of 16 after giving up three goals to Dinamo Zagreb. It wasn't enough that Tottenham lost after building a 2-0 lead in the first leg against their Croatian opponent, they also were going up against a side whose manager was recently sent to prison.

Zoran Mamic was sentenced to a five-year prison bid, a decision that the country's supreme court confirmed this week, for tax evasion and fraud. He stepped down from his role as manager on Tuesday.

In other words, Spurs lost in the most on-brand way possible: With the deck stacked in their favor and the job being all but finished with their only real requirement being to just hold on for 90 minutes. They couldn't even do that as Mislav Orsic had the game of his life, scoring the two goals needed to send the game into extra time, and then eventually scoring the winner against his club's English opponent in the 106th minute.

As one might expect, the banter was flying on Twitter after Tottenham's latest defeat. Here are some of the best tweets about the stunning loss.