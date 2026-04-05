The NWSL community rejoiced with the return of Temwa Chawinga to the pitch on Saturday. The two-time reigning MVP was removed from the season-ending injury list just 24 hours prior to Kansas City's game against Gotham FC, and her return to the pitch reminded everyone why she's the most dangerous player in the league.

In a rematch of the 2025 NWSL quarterfinals, where Gotham FC eliminated the 2025 NWSL Shield winners from the playoffs, Kansas City Current flipped the script in the early 2026 fixture.

The Current stepped onto the pitch with a three-game losing streak and ended the drought with a 2-1 win against reigning NWSL Championship winners Gotham FC. Kansas City Current attackers Debinha and Michelle Cooper scored goals to secure the win.

For Gotham, the loss highlights a concerning goalless run that has defined the start of their 2026 season. The title holders have just two goals in five games.

For Kansas City, the win is more than three points; it's a bit of relief mixed with confidence. There's no denying the home-field advantage CPKC Stadium provides, but you add Chawinga's magical ability, and there's a reminder that the season is far from lost.

It's Temwa time

The Kansas City Current's struggles without Temwa Chawinga were looking more and more glaring in her absence during the early weeks of the 2026 season.

The two-time reigning MVP and back-to-back reigning NWSL Golden Boot winner sustained an adductor hip injury in Oct. 2025 and began the 2026 campaign on the season-ending injury list. The squad has also been figuring out their identity with other missing components.

Midfielder Claire Hutton and defender Haillie Mace were traded in the offseason, and former head coach Vlatko Andonovski transitioned into a sporting director role, while new head coach Chris Armas was appointed ahead of the 2026 season.

A three-game losing streak and among the top three in goals conceded (eight) weren't just cause for concern; they were outright, undeniable characteristics of a team that made a historic run in 2025 to win the league. The 2025 NWSL Shield winners announced Chawinga's removal from the injury list ahead of the Gotham game, and it immediately shifted perspective on the contenders.

And with good reason.

The Current started the game and looked different, more confident and active in the attacking half, and eventually, Chawinga made her mark on the game with a subtle assist on the opening goal by Debinha.

A return for Jaedyn Shaw

Gotham FC welcomed a crucial piece of their attacking game of their own. After missing a few weeks with a leg injury, Shaw marked her return with the opening goal against Kansas City.

Midfielder Savannah McCaskill threaded a ball through to Shaw near the top of the box, and the 21-year-old nailed her shot from distance, setting up a familiar feeling of dread in the stadium when she scored there in the quarterfinal just months ago.

The group couldn't capitalize on the early momentum, and Kansas City's goal came just eight minutes later.

A wait-and-see shift

The win is an important boost for Kansas City moving forward. It's the second win for the new Current head coach, Armas, and somehow still feels like a sort of lifeline.

The uncommon losing streak for the group was already raising questions around the team's performances and what the team would look like if they continued to have to operate without Chawinga. Those questions will still linger as Chawinga was on a minutes restriction, playing only 40 minutes during the win against Gotham.

However, the league will take a short break for the international window and return with games on April 24. The extra break could come at a good time for the group now that they've snapped the losing streak.