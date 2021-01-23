He's done it in the UEFA Champions League, and now he's done it in the Bundesliga. United States men's national team player Tyler Adams scored his first career Bundesliga goal on Saturday, giving RB Leipzig a 1-0 lead at Mainz. After a strong shot from Marcel Sabitzer, Adams was at the right place at the right time to tuck away the rebound with a quality hit. Take a look:

That was no tap in from the American. It's a harder finish than it looked, and he executed it perfectly. Adams famously scored the late winner to take RB Leipzig past Atletico Madrid to the Champions League semifinals last season, finishing past Jan Oblak in the 88th minute.

Adams' goal got the game going with the match going into half time at 2-2. A win for Leipzig would bring them within a point of leaders Bayern Munich.