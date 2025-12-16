The festive period of the European soccer season is in full swing, and with the World Cup around the corner, this is also a period with higher stakes than usual. Those were felt in Bournemouth's 4-4 draw with Manchester United on Monday, where the Cherries held their own at Old Trafford. But at what cost? There was concern as American midfielder Tyler Adams went down with yet another injury. It's thought to be an MCL injury for Adams, and it's one that has manager Andoni Iraola worried.

Adams was withdrawn in the ninth minute of play, and the change to Bournemouth's setup, no longer having a defensive midfielder, was immediately apparent as it went from a soccer match to to chaos. Bournemouth conceded 25 shots and four goals, showing the impact of Adams' leaving the match, and after already spending time without Adams this season, Iraola didn't mince his words on his condition.

"It's the worst news from the game," Iraola said in his post-match interview. "The knee, twisted, I think it's MCL, but we'll check him and see if it is a small strain or something else. It is not what you want in the second or third minute. To lose a player like him is massive. It's bad news for us because Tyler is massive for us."

Adams has already missed significant time this season with a back injury, which sidelined him for 10 games while missing two more due to muscular injuries. Depending on the grade of this injury, Adams could miss anywhere from a few weeks to months, which could put his participation in critical United States men's national team friendlies in March, facing Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta. in doubt.

During Adams' time in the Premier League, injuries have continued to take a toll, with his hamstring and muscle injuries causing him to miss critical matches for club and country. Even if he does make those friendlies for the USMNT, a bigger question will be at play of if Adams can get back to his best ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Captaining the United States men's national team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Adam's defensive work rate and leadership were major driving forces behind a midfield that was able to grab a 0-0 draw against England before falling in the round of 16. The progression of that entire midfield trio has been stunted, but for different reasons. Weston McKennie is in and out of the XI at Juventus, Yunus Musah is trying to fight for a starting role at Atalanta, and Adams can't stay on the pitch.

This has also forced a rethink for Mauricio Pochettino, as while the Argentine has tried different defensive midfielders, it has only highlighted that no one can replace Adams, and the USMNT have had to shift things to play with a back three in order to give the defense enough cover for when Adams isn't present.

But having a healthy Adams is the best option for all parties. There's a reason why both Iraola and Pochettino make sure that he's included in their squads when healthy, but to keep him healthy for the World Cup and beyond, there's a situation where managing minutes could be needed. Everyone wants Adams to be on the pitch as it raises the ceilings of what Bournemouth and the USMNT can accomplish, so this latest injury will force a rethink of how to make sure that can happen for all of 2026.