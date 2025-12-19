After Tyler Adams was withdrawn only minutes into Bournemouth's 4-4 draw against Manchester United on Monday, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola confirmed the worst. Adams suffered a torn MCL and could be out for around two to three months, which not only delivers a blow to Bournemouth, but could also put his participation in critical United States men's national team friendlies in March, facing Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta, in doubt, and adds questions about his potential fitness for the World Cup itself.

In his pre-match presser ahead of facing Burnley on Saturday, Iraola made it clear that losing Adams is a blow to the Cherries and it's something that may force a tactical rethink.

"We've had some experiences before with other players. Remembering Lewis Cook, [James] Tavernier. Normally two, three months. Two months, optimistic two months, pessimistic three, something like this," Iraola said. "So, yes, it's a big blow. It's a big blow because it's an important player for us. But straight away, when you see the mechanism, the action, we were feeling that there could be something there. Yes.

"Tyler is very valuable for us. I think he's also a very unique player, very specific player in what he does. But we also have options. Alex [Scott] has been playing there as a number six. We have Lewis Cook, that is his natural position, and we recover him from the suspension. But it's true that he's a player that is difficult to replace because he's very, very unique," Iraola continued.

Those qualities are what have made Adams indispensable for club and country. Scott isn't a natural number six, and Cook is more of a possession number six than the defensive shield that Adams has been. He's also added a long shot to his game with two goals this season in 15 league appearances for Bournemouth.

On the bright side, this injury isn't one that is currently set to keep Adams out of the 2026 World Cup, but that doesn't mean that there isn't reason for Mauricio Pochettino to be concerned as well. Adams captained the United States men's national team, and he'd likely be in the running to do the same in 2026 on home soil, if he can stay on the pitch that is.

Pochettino has now managed 22 games for the USMNT since taking over in September of 2024. Adams has only been available for 10 of them, missing time with various injuries. The Argentine has worked on a contingency plan due to the USMNT also not having another defensive midfielder of Adams' quality, and he has introduced a back three to cover the midfield while progressing the ball out wide.

A healthy Adams would give Pochettino tactical flexibility, being able to set up in a 4-2-3-1 against top teams without needing to worry about cover, but over the past few years, a healthy Adams has become more of a hope than an expectation. The heights of what the USMNT can do with him in the engine room were seein in 2022 durign a 0-0 draw with England as Adams marshalled the defense and with the World Cup on home soil, the hope is that he could help lead them past the round of 16 for the first time since 2002 when they were knocked out by Germany in the quarter finals of the tournament.

But to do that, Adams will need to be on the pitch, and after missing significant time since coming to the Premier League to join Leeds United, it's unknown if Adams will ever be 100% again. But some Adams on the pitch is better than none, and that's where his recovery and how his playing time in the spring will be critical in the buildup to the World Cup.