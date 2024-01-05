U.S. men's national team midfielder Tyler Adams is on track for a return to the field as soon as the end of February as he continues to recover from hamstring surgery.

"He is now running so he's not really, I'd say, exercising hard, but he's back running," Bournemouth owner Bill Foley said in an exclusive interview on Morning Footy, CBS Sports Golazo Network's daily show. "We think by end of February, early March, he's going to be on the pitch and I look forward to it."

Foley, who also owns the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, was complimentary of Adams' off-field attributes and described them as a perfect fit for the vision he's laying out for Bournemouth after becoming the Premier League club's majority owner in Dec. 2022.

"As soon as he's fit, he's going to play in that No. 6 role and he is a quality guy," Foley said. "He wants to win. He wants to play hard and he has got a winning attitude, which is the most important thing for me. It's all about character and about wanting to win.

"It's not about the individual, it's about the team," he continued. "Tyler fits that role and I'm looking forward to having him come back."

Adams has not played since March of last year, when he sustained a hamstring injury and required surgery to fix it. He played briefly on Sept. 27, when he made his Bournemouth debut in an EFL Cup win over Stoke City but soon after picked up another hamstring injury and underwent a second procedure in October.

A late winter timeline leaves Adams, the USMNT's captain at the 2022 World Cup, fully in the mix to make Gregg Berhalter's Copa America squad in June but his availability might vary depending on how his return to the pitch fares.

Foley also laid out his plans for Bournemouth as a whole, which includes building a team in the mold of Brighton and Hove Albion on the field, a team that has earned rave reviews for its recruitment. The American businessman also said he plans to build a new stadium and training facility for Bournemouth, as well as invest further in the women's team and the academy. He also described the English club as the figurehead for a "modest" network of soccer clubs around the world.