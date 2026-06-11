USMNT's Tyler Adams loses his mind over Knicks comeback: 'I blacked out between it all'

IRVINE, Calif. – "Anything could've happened in that moment, to be honest," U.S. men's national team midfielder Tyler Adams acknowledged.

Two nights before the team's all-encompassing, high-stakes World Cup journey on home soil would begin, Adams was glued to a big screen at the team's hotel near the southern California coastline. He was surrounded by a group of his teammates, each of whom erupted as the New York Knicks completed a 29-game comeback against the San Antonio Spurs and put themselves one game away from winning the NBA Finals for the first time in more than five decades. No one celebrated harder than Adams, though.

"I blacked out within it all," he recalled the next morning.

Amidst the joyous chaos was a hint of worry – much like the USMNT faithful watching the video, his teammates were hoping one of the team's most vital players did not get injured during the sequence. He arrived for Thursday's training, their final one before Friday's World Cup opener against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium, in one piece and took part in a full training session.

The New York state native has been vocally following the Knicks' run as early as the USMNT's World Cup roster reveal event on May 26, the day after they swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. He said, though, he's been a part of the Knicks' long-suffering fanbase for some time.

"I have group chats with me and my boys from back home growing up and we've always been Knicks fans and we've never been this close, so it's exciting," he said.

The length of time that Adams has been a Knicks fan, though, is possibly up for debate – his teammate Weston McKennie said at the roster reveal that "behind closed doors, he's not a Knicks fan," something Adams called a "wild statement" at the time. Though several members of the U.S. team hail from the New York area or are rooting for the Knicks without geographical ties, Adams said there are a handful of haters in the group – not that he minds.

"Brenden Aaronson. The worst," Adams said of the Philadelphia Union academy product and local sports fan. "He's a Sixers fan. He can't say anything. Haji Wright, big hater right now but I love all that energy. It's good."

Adams, though, is hoping the Knicks' impressive run offers a bit of inspiration for a U.S. team hoping to capture the nation's attention in the same way.

"It's pretty captivating," he said. "I think them kind of being the underdog coming out of the east and doing something special as they're doing right now, I mean, I take inspiration, but I'm a New York Knicks fan, not everyone's a New York Knicks fans."

The USMNT open their World Cup on Friday against Paraguay and will continue group stage play against Australia on June 19 and Turkiye on June 25.