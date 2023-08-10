Tyler Adams is set to join Chelsea after the Premier League outfit activated the U.S. men's national team man's minimum fee release clause of $25 million following Leeds United's relegation, according to CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old midfielder completed the opening part of his medical tests on Wednesday and will complete the rest on Thursday after agreeing terms with the Blues. Adams only joined Leeds last summer but unexpected demotion to the Championship activated a clause of around $25 million in his contract which attracted Chelsea.

The former New York Red Bulls man should complete his move to Stamford Bridge in the next 24 hours with the medical exams already far advanced.

Chelsea are looking at adding another midfielder to their squad with Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia both of interest to Mauricio Pochettino.

Adams is not expected to be signed in place of one or the other but in addition to either Caicedo or Lavia with the Seagulls star now commanding around $127 million.

Talks between Chelsea and Adams lasted 10 days before the London club opted to activate the American's release clause while a number of other English and European clubs were interested by his situation including Aston Villa who just lost injured Emiliano Buendia.

Adams left New York Red Bulls back in 2019 and spent three years with RB Leipzig before moving to the Premier League with Leeds, but the USMNT star was powerless to help as Leeds dropped out of English soccer's topflight at the end of last season due to injury.