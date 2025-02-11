The U-17 U.S. men's national team notched a lopsided 22-0 win over the U.S. Virgin Islands on Monday, accomplishing the largest-ever win for any U.S. national team in a World Cup qualifying tournament.

The USMNT opened the scoring just two minutes in courtesy of Chance Cowell, building the foundation for a completely dominant performance. They were up 14-0 by halftime, boasted 78% of possession by the final whistle and outshot the U.S. Virgin Islands 53 to zero when all was said and done. Eight total players got on the scoresheet, with two scoring four or more goals. Maximo Carrizo scored four times, but Chase Adams stood out with 10 goals of his own over the course of the game.

Adams scored six of his 10 goals in the first half, setting a new record for goals scored by an individual for the U-17 USMNT in a World Cup qualifying match. The previous record was four, with four players hitting that mark – Cruz Medina in 2023 against Barbados, Gio Reyna in 2019 against Guadeloupe, Joe Gallardo in 2015 against Cuba and Josh Perez in 2015 against Guatemala.

The U-17 USMNT, meanwhile, broke the U-17 women's national team's record for largest margin of victory in a World Cup qualifying match, which they set in 2022 with a 20-0 win over Grenada. The previous record for a men's team was the 18-0 win over the U.S. Virgin Islands, set by the U-20 USMNT in 2018.

Thanks to their 22-0 win on Monday, the U-17 USMNT are currently top of Group F in the Concacaf U-17 Men's Qualifiers. The top team from each group will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which will take place in November in Qatar and will be the first version of the competition that will feature 48 teams.