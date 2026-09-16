The U.S. were eliminated from the U-20 Women's World Cup in Poland in the round of 16 on Wednesday, their exit coming courtesy of a penalty shootout defeat to Brazil.

After a goalless first half, Brazil defender Sofia Couto opened the scoring in the 59th minute after her side earned a corner. The set piece was taken short but midfielder Clarinha eventually put a cross into the box, Couto finishing the chance off with a header from close range.

The U.S. had their equalizer just four minutes later courtesy of midfielder Ainsley McCammon. Several players made their way towards goal during the play, eventually engaging in a game of pinball between Brazil's defenders and the U.S.' attackers, the former failing to properly clear the ball out of danger several times over. The ball fell to McCammon, who took a powerful shot from outside the box.

It was enough to force the game to extra time and eventually a penalty shootout, where Brazil converted each of their spot kicks to earn a spot in the quarterfinals. The U.S. were successful with each of their penalties except for the first one, with Emeri Adames' attempt saved by Brazil goalkeeper Thais Lima.

The result extends the USWNT's stretch without winning the U-20 Women's World Cup to 14 years, a team led by eventual senior World Cup winners Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz and Sam Mewis lifting the trophy in Japan in 2012. It also marks the third time in the last four editions of the biennial tournament that the USWNT failed to make the quarterfinals, the exception being their third-place run in Colombia two years ago.