On Saturday, the United States U-20 men's national team will kick off their World Cup journey facing Ecuador. It has been a whirlwind to get to this tournament with it initially being set for Indonesia but needing to move to Argentina at the last moment after Indonesia was stripped of hosting duties. Without the reigning champions, Ukraine, at this tournament there will be a new winner, and American head coach Mikey Varas has a talented enough squad to lead the Baby Yanks to the title.

Placed in Group B alongside Ecuador, Fiji, and Slovakia Varas will need to overcome things like not having Paxten Aaronson available due to club commitments. A tournament that began in 1977, this is one that the United States has never won with their best finish being a fourth-place finish in 1989. With the team being led by Kasey Keller in net they made it to the Semi Finals before falling to Nigeria.

With a talented roster ready to take the pitch on Saturday what are some things to know?

Group Stage schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, May 20

United States vs. Ecuador, 2 p.m., (fuboTV -- try for free)

Tuesday, May 23

United States vs. Fiji, 2 p.m., (FS2 and fuboTV -- try for free)

Friday, May 26

Slovakia vs. United States, 2 p.m., (FS2 and fuboTV -- try for free)

The Philadelphia Union will have an impact on the tournament

Aaronson isn't in the squad since Eintracht Frankfurt, where Philly sold him at the end of last year are holding him out. Even without him though, the Philadelphia Union's fingerprints are all over this side. They'll have the largest representation of any team in the United States roster. Jack McGlynn, Brandon Craig, and Quinn Sullivan are all starters for this team after helping lead them to win the Concacaf Men's U-20 Championship. In that tournament, Sullivan scored six goals to help earn a place in the tournament's best XI. Now the trio will look to lead the United States to another title to gain experience for a possible Olympics run. McGlynn is the only one who is a starter for the Union currently but the others are one strong performance away from getting their own run in the team.

Minutes for Gabriel Slonina are critical

In his first experience with Chlesea's youth team in the Premier League 2, Slonina started eight games conceding 13 goals. While he did keep three clean sheets, the adjustment to England from Major League Soccer has been a tough one. But with this tournament, Slonina will get a chance for tournament-style pressure and reps in net that will only do him a world of good. Either getting Slonina exposure for a loan move or showing that he can handle moving into the senior squad, Chelsea will have an eye on his performance.

Who could make the senior national team?

Another thing to watch in the tournament is what the future of the depth pool looks like. Every player here will have their eyes on making the 2026 World Cup roster and with the right tweaks a few can get there. This is again where McGlynn will be watched but he's not the only talented member of this squad. Slonina will be in the mix while Justin Che and Jonathan Gomez aren't far off in defense. Obed Vargas of the Seattle Sounders is another midfielder to watch while almost every forward has a chance (though perhaps less of one now that Folarin Balogun is on board). The most exciting forward is someone who technically isn't a forward in Kevin Paredes. Playing as a wing back for Wolfsburg, it's unknown what Paredes' best position is since he can play as a left back or move further forward into the attack. If he's able to shine on the left in Argentina, it could get him minutes further forward in the Bundesliga giving the team another attacking option to keep their eyes on.

Full roster breakdown

GOALKEEPERS: Alexander Borto (Fulham/ENG), Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas), Gabriel Slonina (Chelsea)

DEFENDERS: Justin Che (Hoffenheim/GER), Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union), Mauricio Cuevas (LA Galaxy), Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy), Jonathan Gómez (Real Sociedad/ESP), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City)

MIDFIELDERS: Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), Rokas Pukštas (Hajduk Split/CRO), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes), Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders), Owen Wolff (Austin FC)

FORWARDS: Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER), Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union), Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids)