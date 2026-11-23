FIFA confirmed its plans to stage the 2031 Women's World Cup in North America, with the joint bid from the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica officially getting the green light at an extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich on Monday.

The announcement comes a year after the co-hosts formalized their commitment to put in a bid, one that was ultimately the only contender for the 2031 tournament. FIFA also confirmed its decision to host the 2035 Women's World Cup in the U.K.; that bid was also unopposed heading into Monday's meeting.

The Women's World Cup will return to North America for the first time since Canada hosted the tournament in 2015, while the U.S. will host the competition for the first time since 2003. Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica are all first-time hosts of the women's tournament, their inclusion in the bid part of an effort to accelerate the growth of women's soccer across the region. The 2031 World Cup, though, will also be another opportunity to showcase the growth of the women's game -- the U.S. has long been a hotbed for the sport, but its embrace of women's soccer has only grown since 2003, particularly with the increasing popularity of the uber-successful U.S. women's national team and the professionalization of the NWSL.

FIFA will return to the U.S. and Mexico fairly quickly after the two countries, alongside Canada, hosted the men's World Cup earlier this year, an experience that will prove to be relevant to the 2031 organizers from a logistical standpoint. Just as the men's World Cup did in 2026, the women's tournament will expand to 48 teams in 2031, a choice that ultimately resulted in the creation of a new competition footprint. U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said last year that the expansion was the main impetus for including Costa Rica and Jamaica in a bid that was once envisioned as a 32-team competition in just the U.S. and Mexico.

"As soon as I knew for sure that was in the works, I went to [Concacaf] president Victor Montagliani and talked to him about our vision and that we wanted to make it bigger and include more countries throughout Concacaf and wanted to work with him to pick which countries would be best suited," Parlow Cone said at the time. "Obviously, quality of teams, stadiums, infrastructure. Outside of stadiums, like hotels, training facilities also went into the decision."

Monday's announcement officially kicks off the process for a tournament FIFA hopes will attract more than 4.5 million spectators and estimates will generate more than $4 billion in revenue, which would make it the highest revenue-generating women's sporting event in history.

The host-city race begins

FIFA's bid evaluation report lists 20 stadiums that could host games, though the actual bid includes more than 30 cities and 45 venues that will vie for the chance to host games in 2031. Most of the 14 cities across the U.S. and Mexico that hosted the 2026 tournament are back in the mix, including the host of this year's final, MetLife Stadium in the New York area, and the semifinal venues of AT&T Stadium in the Dallas suburbs and Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. A few cities that did not make the cut last time around, though, are also interested -- Denver's Empower Field is on the list, as is the under-construction stadium in Washington, D.C., that the NFL's Washington Commanders will call home and is expected to be complete in 2030.

The list of contenders in Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica is understandably smaller considering each country's size and the resources available. While competition to host games could heat up around North America, a fairly straightforward answer is expected in Jamaica. The under-renovation Independence Park in the capital city of Kingston is the only venue listed in the bid.

Host cities listed in the 2031 bid

United States

Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver

Geodis Park in Nashville, Tenn.

Lumen Field in Seattle

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

New Stadium at RFK Campus in Washington, D.C.

NRG Stadium in Houston

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Mexico

Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico

Estadio Azteca in Mexico City

Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico

Estadio Corona in Torreon, Mexico

Costa Rica

Costa Rica National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica

Jamaica

Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica

A new tournament format in the mix

The 2031 bid is attracting more interest from potential host cities than the 2026 tournament did for one reason in particular -- tournament organizers are inviting bids from a wider range of stadiums this time around.

This year's men's World Cup was hosted exclusively in NFL stadiums or similarly sized venues in Canada and Mexico, some of which will likely stage games again in 2031 and welcome the teams that are expected to draw big audiences like the host teams in their home countries. There are a number of venues with a capacity of 40,000 seats or fewer, like Geodis Park in Nashville, Tenn., and San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium, that could make the cut in the end. Tournament organizers are entertaining the idea that strong atmospheres in smaller stadiums might be preferable to half-full venues for games that are not expected to welcome large audiences, though a final decision has yet to be made.

The vast majority of games are likely to be staged in the U.S., just as they were for the men's World Cup this year.

Questions about the economic model

There is little concern about North America's ability to host the Women's World Cup as far as the economics go. The U.S. alone is as ideal a market as any for a women's sporting event and has been for decades -- around 14 million people in the U.S. watched the national team beat China in the final via an iconic penalty shootout in 1999, while that tournament generated a $4 million profit on its $30 million operating costs. The question for 2031, though, is who will actually make money.

The U.S. cities that hosted the men's World Cup this year spent the months before and after the tournament complaining about the economics, the local host committees footing bills that reportedly ran as high as $150 million per city to actually stage the tournament. The host committees at times successfully lobbied the Trump administration for federal funding, but they continued to express concerns about the division of costs between the cities and FIFA. The host committees were also reportedly waiting for a further $1 million weeks after the World Cup ended despite a pledge from FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Potential host cities for the 2031 World Cup will likely advocate for a different split of the costs this time around, and the same could be true for the U.K.-set 2035 tournament. Local officials in the U.S. are reportedly contemplating banding together with the support of U.S. Soccer in the hopes of negotiating more favorable contracts with FIFA and avoiding fierce competition between the host cities that would strengthen FIFA's negotiating position.