U.S. men's national team to face Italians in Italy in post-World Cup November friendly
The USMNT will continue its road to finding the team that will try to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Italy
The United States men's national team will travel to Italy for an international friendly on Nov. 20, CBS Sports has learned. In a battle between two teams that surprisingly missed out on this summer's World Cup, USA will go to Italy as the Italians fit in friendlies around the Nations League tournament.
A source tells CBS Sports that the match will be on the road in Italy and that a venue is being finalized.
Italy announced on Friday that they had agreed to a friendly against the U.S.
The USMNT will likely have a new manager come that match, as Dave Sarachan is expected to move away from his caretaker role and a new coach be hired to replace Bruce Arena.
The U.S. failed to make the World Cup this year for the first time since 1986.
-
Amazing own goal decides Copa MX
This is not the way a final should end, but it did
-
Barcelona vs. Valencia preview
It's No. 1 vs. No. 3 at the Camp Nou
-
Man. City vs. Spurs preview
This could be the weekend City claims the title
-
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth preview
The Reds are closing in on a top-four spot
-
Europa League draw results
Arsenal's pursuit of Champions League
-
Champions League semifinal draw results
It's a great draw for Liverpool and Roma, and not so much for the others