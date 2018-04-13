U.S. men's national team to face Italians in Italy in post-World Cup November friendly

The United States men's national team will travel to Italy for an international friendly on Nov. 20, CBS Sports has learned. In a battle between two teams that surprisingly missed out on this summer's World Cup, USA will go to Italy as the Italians fit in friendlies around the Nations League tournament.

A source tells CBS Sports that the match will be on the road in Italy and that a venue is being finalized.

Italy announced on Friday that they had agreed to a friendly against the U.S.

#Azzurri 🇮🇹



Two friendlies have been confirmed with the side set to play #Ukraine 🇺🇦 on 10th October and the USA 🇺🇸 on 20th November.



👉 https://t.co/j1t8bWTDiv#VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/G703BTmwZO — Italy (@azzurri) April 13, 2018

The USMNT will likely have a new manager come that match, as Dave Sarachan is expected to move away from his caretaker role and a new coach be hired to replace Bruce Arena.

The U.S. failed to make the World Cup this year for the first time since 1986.