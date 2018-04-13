U.S. men's national team to face Italians in Italy in post-World Cup November friendly

The USMNT will continue its road to finding the team that will try to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Italy

The United States men's national team will travel to Italy for an international friendly on Nov. 20, CBS Sports has learned. In a battle between two teams that surprisingly missed out on this summer's World Cup, USA will go to Italy as the Italians fit in friendlies around the Nations League tournament.

A source tells CBS Sports that the match will be on the road in Italy and that a venue is being finalized. 

Italy announced on Friday that they had agreed to a friendly against the U.S.

The USMNT will likely have a new manager come that match, as Dave Sarachan is expected to move away from his caretaker role and a new coach be hired to replace Bruce Arena.

The U.S. failed to make the World Cup this year for the first time since 1986. 

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES