U.S. men's soccer will play England just days before Italy friendly in November

The United States men's national team will visit Wembley Stadium on November 15 to take on England in an international friendly, the FA announced on Wednesday.

The match will take place just five days before a friendly between the U.S. and Italy and it another strong opponent for the USMNT as it looks to get back on track and find some momentum before qualifying begins for the 2018 World Cup.

The USMNT will likely have a new manager come that match, as Dave Sarachan is expected to move away from his caretaker role and a new coach be hired to replace Bruce Arena.

You can expect all of the big-name USA players in Europe, like Christian Pulisic, to feature if healthy, with England stars Harry Kane, Dele Alli and others likely to be called into the home team.

The U.S. failed to make the World Cup this year for the first time since 1986.