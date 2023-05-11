The round of 16 draw for the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has concluded, and fans of Major League Soccer are being gifted with another El Trafico. The Los Angeles Galaxy will be visiting LAFC in the round of 16 with a date in the quarterfinals at stake. Out of the 16 teams remaining, 14 of them are from MLS with Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Birmingham Legion FC the outliers from the USL Championship.

El Trafico is far and away of the biggest tie of the round with high expectations that it could be another classic. The two teams met on April 16 in regular season MLS play with LAFC winning 3-2 in a game that featured 32 total shots.

The matches will take place on either May 23 or May 24 with dates and times to be determined. Select U.S. Open Cup games can be viewed on CBS Sports Golazo Network. The winner of the Central region will play the winner of the West region for a spot in the final, and the same goes for the Northeast and Southeast.

Central

Austin FC vs. Chicago Fire FC

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC

Northeast

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Columbus Crew

West

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

Los Angeles Football Club vs. LA Galaxy

Southeast

Birmingham Legion FC vs. Charlotte FC

Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC

Upcoming dates

Round of 16: May 23-24

Quarterfinals: June 6-7

Semifinals: Aug. 23

Final: Sept. 27