U.S. Open Cup final: Atlanta United vs. Minnesota United live stream, TV channel, start time, watch online

Atlanta United is looking for its third trophy in under a year when it hosts Minnesota United on Tuesday in the U.S. Open Cup final. After winning MLS Cup last December and taking home the Campeones Cup earlier in the month, the Five Stripes hope to continue climbing after a rough start to the year. Now leading the Eastern Conference in MLS, they have a chance for one more trophy before they continue their push toward the playoffs.

Minnesota United, meanwhile, was founded just four years ago and could be within 90 minutes of its first trophy.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

U.S. Open Cup: Atlanta United vs. Minnesota United

Date : Tuesday, Aug. 27



: Tuesday, Aug. 27 Time : 8 p.m. ET



: 8 p.m. ET Location : Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia



: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, Georgia TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

Storylines

Atlanta United: The Five Stripes are on fire, as is Josef Martinez. The star striker has scored in 12 straight games and is in the top form of his career. Minnesota United has a formidable defense and will focus on closing down on Martinez. Don't be shocked if Minnesota plays extra physical and Martinez wins his team a penalty or some free kicks.

Minnesota United: They've beaten Atlanta United just once in their history, winning 3-2 in October 2017. But this is a team that is far from its struggling expansion days and looks like a near lock to make the playoffs in the Western Conference. Minnesota know it is the underdog, but the team is just fine with that role entering this game.

Prediction

Atlanta gets another trophy, blowing out Minnesota behind a hat trick from Martinez.

Pick: Atlanta 4, Minnesota 0