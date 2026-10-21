U.S. Open Cup final score: Live updates as St. Louis City SC and Columbus Crew battle for glory

It's a day that will define someone's season as the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final will take center stage in Columbus as the Crew host St. Louis City SC live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Crew are one of Major League Soccer's original teams and last won this competition in 2002, while St. Louis City SC have never won a trophy in their short history. The city does have a rich history in this competition, but Yoann Damet has brought a breath of fresh air to revitalize the squad ahead of this all-important final.

With the Crew currently being below the playoff line, forward Josef Martinez recognizes that this final could be their season-defining moment with a berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup on the line. There will be pressure on the Crew playing in front of their home fans, but with it being a final, that's something that comes with the territory no matter what. It's sure to be a good game given how well these teams know each other, as Damet was a coach in the Crew system that also brought Laurent Courtois to the club, and the familiarity only adds to the occasion.

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from the match:

How to watch Columbus Crew vs. St. Louis City SC, odds

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: ScottsMiracle-Gro Field -- Columbus, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Columbus +130; Draw +250; St. Louis City SC +182