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U.S. Open Cup final score: Live updates as St. Louis City SC and Columbus Crew battle for glory

Both teams have it all to play for in the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday night

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It's a day that will define someone's season as the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final will take center stage in Columbus as the Crew host St. Louis City SC live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network. The Crew are one of Major League Soccer's original teams and last won this competition in 2002, while St. Louis City SC have never won a trophy in their short history. The city does have a rich history in this competition, but Yoann Damet has brought a breath of fresh air to revitalize the squad ahead of this all-important final.

With the Crew currently being below the playoff line, forward Josef Martinez recognizes that this final could be their season-defining moment with a berth in the Concacaf Champions Cup on the line. There will be pressure on the Crew playing in front of their home fans, but with it being a final, that's something that comes with the territory no matter what. It's sure to be a good game given how well these teams know each other, as Damet was a coach in the Crew system that also brought Laurent Courtois to the club, and the familiarity only adds to the occasion.

Follow along as CBS Sports has updates from the match:

How to watch Columbus Crew vs. St. Louis City SC, odds

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: ScottsMiracle-Gro Field -- Columbus, Ohio
TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+
Odds: Columbus +130; Draw +250; St. Louis City SC +182

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Can Brais Mendez bring a championship pedigree?

Brais Mendez is one of the players that the Crew will look to in order to get over the line. He's not even a full year removed from winning the Copa del Rey with Real Sociedad before making the move to MLS to help fill the void left by Diego Rossi's departure to Monterrey. Since joining the Crew, Mendez has registered 11 goal contributions in all competitions, giving them a talisman to play through. While he was withdrawn at halftime of their victory over FC Cincinnati, Columbus manager Laurent Courtois confirmed that it wasn't injury-related. Meanwhile, their other new recruit, Anass Zaroury, will also be available after missing out due to illness, and Josef Martinez will be expected to lead the line.

It's an entirely new-look attack for Courtois, showcasing another one of the similarities between these squads: the immense change that they've undergone this season. Only time will tell which manager pushes their chess pieces on the pitch the best, but with talented players at their disposal, we're set for a good match in Columbus.

Chuck Booth
October 21, 2026, 11:40 PM
Oct. 21, 2026, 7:40 pm EDT
 
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For the Crew, Josef Martinez is looking to turn the season around

During the summer, forward Josef Martinez joined the club after what he described as a tough time with Club Tijuana in Liga MX. While at the moment, it was a move that felt like it should be made leaving CF Montreal, sometimes those moves don't work out, but Martinez is also grateful to be with the Crew currently, where he has been able to get back to full fitness and have a chance to contribute now with the chance to win a trophy.

Josef Martinez embraces chance at turning Columbus Crew's season around in U.S. Open Cup final
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Josef Martinez embraces chance at turning Columbus Crew's season around in U.S. Open Cup final
Chuck Booth
October 21, 2026, 11:35 PM
Oct. 21, 2026, 7:35 pm EDT
 
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Let's roll back the clock

Soccer in America is truly a sport where you stand on the shoulders of those who came before you, and few places know that like St. Louis, as St. Louis City SC prepares for the first Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup final in their history, as they'll face the Columbus Crew.

Check out the story of the history behind the area in this competition and why St. Louis is one of the greatest hotbeds in American soccer history.

Long before MLS, St. Louis ruled the U.S. Open Cup: Gateway to the West's latest club wants to add a chapter
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Long before MLS, St. Louis ruled the U.S. Open Cup: Gateway to the West's latest club wants to add a chapter
Chuck Booth
October 21, 2026, 11:25 PM
Oct. 21, 2026, 7:25 pm EDT
 
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History runs through these walls

With the Crew hosting the final, it's a good time for a historical note as Lamar Hunt, who the competition is named after, was the founder of both the American Football League and Major League Soccer. During that time, the Columbus Crew were one of the teams that he owned in MLS alongside Sporting Kansas City, who were then known as the Kansas City Wizards. So while St. Louis as a city has its roots in this competition, this is one of the homes of MLS, making it a significant matchup. The Crew haven't won the Open Cup since 2002, when they defeated the Los Angeles Galaxy, but that could come to an end if they can perform while the pressure is on in front of their home fans.

Chuck Booth
October 21, 2026, 11:15 PM
Oct. 21, 2026, 7:15 pm EDT
 
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How to watch Columbus Crew vs. St. Louis City SC, odds

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: ScottsMiracle-Gro Field -- Columbus, Ohio
TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+
Odds: Columbus +130; Draw +250; St. Louis City SC +182

Chuck Booth
October 21, 2026, 11:05 PM
Oct. 21, 2026, 7:05 pm EDT
 
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Hello and welcome

The U.S. Open Cup final is always a special time in American soccer as the tournament has been running for 112 years with the first final being in 1914. Columbus will be the stage for this as the Crew will look to win their first Open Cup title since 2002, while St. Louis City SC look to win their first trophy in club history.

Chuck Booth
October 21, 2026, 11:01 PM
Oct. 21, 2026, 7:01 pm EDT
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