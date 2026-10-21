U.S. Open Cup final score: Live updates as St. Louis City SC and Columbus Crew battle for glory

Can Brais Mendez bring a championship pedigree?
Brais Mendez is one of the players that the Crew will look to in order to get over the line. He's not even a full year removed from winning the Copa del Rey with Real Sociedad before making the move to MLS to help fill the void left by Diego Rossi's departure to Monterrey. Since joining the Crew, Mendez has registered 11 goal contributions in all competitions, giving them a talisman to play through. While he was withdrawn at halftime of their victory over FC Cincinnati, Columbus manager Laurent Courtois confirmed that it wasn't injury-related. Meanwhile, their other new recruit, Anass Zaroury, will also be available after missing out due to illness, and Josef Martinez will be expected to lead the line.
It's an entirely new-look attack for Courtois, showcasing another one of the similarities between these squads: the immense change that they've undergone this season. Only time will tell which manager pushes their chess pieces on the pitch the best, but with talented players at their disposal, we're set for a good match in Columbus.