The U.S. Open Cup final heads to South Florida next week where Inter Miami will face Houston Dynamo for a shot at their second trophy of the season. Lionel Messi is expected to lead the line for a Miami side that seems transformed since his summer arrival, while Mexican international Hector Herrera is one of the standouts for a Houston team that aims to rain on the hosts' parade.

CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ will have live coverage of the final on-site from DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

Studio coverage

CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ will have a 90 minute pre-game show starting at 7 p.m. ET, which will lead directly into kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. Kate Abdo will host the pre-game show, while Micah Richards, Clint Dempsey and Charlie Davies will be on hand as on-site analysts. Nico Cantor and Susannah Collins will provide reports pitchside and from around the stadium.

Andres Cordero and Ray Hudson will also be on site as the play-by-play commentators. Christina Unkle will also provide coverage as the rules analyst.

CBS Sports Golazo Network will also be covering the match throughout the day on its programs including Morning Footy, Box to Box and Scoreline.

Match coverage

Cantor and Hudson will take over coverage at 8:30 p.m. ET, when the match kicks off. The match will air on CBS Sports Network, but Paramount+ will have additional coverage through Star Cam. Paramount+'s Star Cam will follow Messi, who has been crucial for Miami since he arrived in July.

*All times ET

U.S. Open Cup Pre-Match Show 7:00 PM CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ Inter Miami CF vs. Houston Dynamo 8:30 PM CBS Sports Network / Paramount+ Star Cam – Messi Spotlight 8:30 PM Paramount+ U.S. Open Cup Post-Match Show 10:30 PM CBS Sports Network / Paramount+

Post-match coverage

Abdo, Richards, Dempsey and Davies will lead an hour-long post-game show to recap the final. The post-match show will be followed by a new episode of Kickin' It, the new interview show with Abdo, Dempsey, Davies and Maurice Edu that premiered this week. The new episode will deliver the second part of a wide-ranging interview with Thierry Henry.

