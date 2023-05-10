The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is now in the round of 32 as the top half of MLS sides finally enter the tournament. In a round dominated by MLS clubs, eight teams from the USL Championship entered looking to spring "cupsets". One of them pulled it off on Tuesday with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds toppling Bruce Arena's New England Revolution. Another came agonizingly close with Monterey Bay taking LAFC to penalties before the MLS side finally prevailed.

There's another round of matches set for Wednesday with a slate full of not only David vs. Goliath matchups but also some big MLS heavyweights set to trade blows. We've got all your schedule and results below as the field in the U.S. Open Cup narrows itself from 32 down to 16.

CBS Sports Golazo Network schedule

Wednesday, May 10

FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

A chance to jump start the season for the Galaxy?

It's no secret that things aren't going well in Los Angeles. Chichirito's frustration is showing openly and with more losses, Greg Vanney is on the hot seat and not jolting this team into form could lead to a rebuild that is desperately needed. The Galaxy aren't playing in an easy game either as the Sounders will want the victory after losing to bottom of the league Sporting Kansas City. Seattle's Jordan Morris joined the Morning Footy crew on CBS Sports Golazo Network on Wednesday to talk about his season (and his hair).

Other Open Cup games

Wednesday, May 10

Loudon United vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Birmingham Legion vs. Memphis 901, 8 p.m. (YouTube)

Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. (YouTube)

Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Austin FC vs. New Mexico United, 9 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Round of 32 results

Tuesday, May 9

Charlotte FC 1, Orlando 0

Inter Miami 1, Charleston Battery 0

New York Red Bulls 1, D.C. United 0

New England 0, vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 1

Chicago Fire 2, St. Louis City 1

Minnesota United 3, Philadelphia Union, 3 (Minnesota advance 7-6 on penalties)

Monterey Bay 2, LAFC 2 ( LAFC advance 5-4 on penalties)

Sacramento Republic 2, Colorado Rapids 4

