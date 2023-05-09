The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup now has the final round of entry as the MLS top half teams have entered into the round of 32. In a round dominated by MLS clubs, there are eight teams remaining from the USL Championship who will be looking to spring cupsets. The New York Red Bulls will also host DC United but Gerhard Struber won't be overseeing the team after he and the team parted ways on Monday.

Struber has left due to mutual consent as the team has scored the second fewest goals in the league. His assistant Troy Lesesne will take charge of the team until a new coach is brought in. The team will immediately have a chance to show what they can do before getting back into MLS play but what else is there to look out for in Open Cup play this week as the last 16 will be set?

CBS Sports Golazo Network schedule

Tuesday, May 9

Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Monterey Bay vs. LAFC, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Wednesday, May 10

FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Make sure you check out the full list of matches airing this week on CBS Sports Golazo network here.

Other Open Cup games

Tuesday, May 9

Inter Miami vs. Charleston Battery, 7 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

New York Red Bulls vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. (YouTube)

New England vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds, 7:30 p.m. (YouTube)

Chicago Fire vs. St. Louis City, 8 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Minnesota United vs. Philadelphia Union, 8:30 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Sacramento Republic vs. Colorado Rapids, 10:30 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Wednesday, May 10

Loudon United vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Birmingham Legion vs. Memphis 901, 8 p.m. (YouTube)

Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. (YouTube)

Nashville SC vs. FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Austin FC vs. New Mexico United, 9 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. (Bleacher Report App, YouTube)

A chance to jog the season for the Galaxy?

It's no secret that things aren't going well in Los Angeles. Chichirito's frustration is showing openly and with more losses, Greg Vanney is on the hot seat and not jolting this team into form could lead to a rebuild that is desperately needed. The Galaxy aren't playing in an easy game either as the Sounders will want the victory after losing to bottom of the league Sporting Kansas City.

Can Sacramento Republic keep the run going?

After making it to the final against Orlando City last season, Sacramento are back again in the round of 32. The club has already knocked out Oakland Roots SC but they'll have a bigger challenge facing the Rapids. This is a team that is comfortable playing MLS sides and even more importantly they'll be backed by their home fans as well. After a slow start to the season, Sacramento also has the best defense in USL, only allowing two goals in eight games played. They can pull off the "cupset" in this match.

History for Monterey Bay

Monterey Bay get a unique benefit of Open Cup in getting to host reigning MLS champions LAFC. The stars will come to town and while it'll be a tough match, Cardenale Stadium will see one of the biggest games in Monetrey Bay's history and just staying close will be a win for them. LAFC are another team looking to bounce back after losing in MLS so stars like Denis Bouanga and Carlos Vela could feature.